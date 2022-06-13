ON THE SIDELINES

NFL
Raiders agree to extension with Hunter Renfrow
The Las Vegas Raiders have locked up another key player with a new contract, agreeing to a two-year, $32 million extension with Pro Bowl slot receiver Hunter Renfrow. NFL Network first reported the deal and said it includes $21 million in guarantees. Renfrow was entering the final season of his rookie contract after being a fifth-round pick in 2019 and he got a big pay raise based on his breakthrough 2021 season. Renfrow had 103 catches for 1,038 yards and nine TDs as he became quarterback Derek Carr’s most reliable target.
6-time Pro Bowler, Don Perkins, dies at 84
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Don Perkins, a six-time Pro Bowl running back with the Dallas Cowboys in the 1960s, has died. He was 84. The NFL team and the University of New Mexico, where Perkins was a standout player before going to the pros, said Perkins died Thursday. Perkins rushed for 6,217 yards in 107 games while with the Cowboys from 1961-68. He is fourth on the team’s career list behind NFL career rusher leader Emmitt Smith, Tony Dorsett and Ezekiel Elliott. Perkins is fifth in team history with his 42 rushing touchdowns.