ON THE SIDELINES

Watson named in 24th lawsuit

HOUSTON (AP) — A 24th woman has filed a civil lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct by Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is also awaiting possible discipline from the NFL. The latest lawsuit was filed in Houston by attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing all 24 women. Buzbee says in a statement that the women “continue to stand firm for what is right." Watson’s attorney Rusty Hardin said he could not immediately comment on the latest lawsuit. Hardin has repeatedly said Watson has done nothing wrong. Watson has been accused by massage therapists of harassing, assaulting or touching them during appointments and the latest lawsuit makes similar allegations.

Ham embraces challenge as Lakers' coach

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Darvin Ham recognizes the enormity of the task he is undertaking with the Los Angeles Lakers. The first-time head coach is expected to immediately return a veteran-laden roster to championship contention. He must create a new philosophy and instill a team identity around 37-year-old LeBron James, oft-injured Anthony Davis and polarizing guard Russell Westbrook, who doesn’t appear to be going anywhere this summer. That’s a daunting order for any coach, let alone a newcomer to the worldwide spotlight that illuminates every move by the 17-time NBA champion Lakers.

Unclear future for Nadal, clear legacy

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s status for Wimbledon is in doubt because of a chronic problem with his left foot. His future in tennis is also in doubt. Nadal needed multiple foot-numbing injections to make it through the French Open on the way to his record 14th championship at the clay-court tournament. The 36-year-old Spaniard is the oldest winner in the history of a tournament that began in 1925. Nadal's 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 victory over Casper Ruud in Sunday's final raised his Grand Slam trophy total to 22. That is two ahead of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. But Nadal says that is not what drives him.

Romeo Crennel retires

Romeo Crennel announced his retirement Monday, ending a 39-year NFL coaching career highlighted by five Super Bowl titles.

Crennel, spent the past eight seasons with the Houston Texans. He was the team's defensive coordinator from 2014-16 and assistant head coach from 2017-19. In 2020 he was the associate head coach before becoming the interim head coach following coach Bill O'Brien firing after just four games.

Crennel, who will turn 75 on June 18, worked as Houston's senior adviser for football performance last season.

