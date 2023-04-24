NBA

Miami's Oladipo tears patellar tendon

MIAMI — Victor Oladipo and the Miami Heat found out that he tore his left patellar tendon in Game 3 against Milwaukee at home. Oladipo learned Sunday after an MRI that he tore his left patellar tendon, the team announced. The injury is season-ending and calls his availability for the start of next season into some doubt as well. He'll need his third major surgery in just over four years.

Boston beats Hawks for 3-1 lead

ATLANTA — Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum each scored 31 points and the Boston Celtics led nearly the entire way, holding off the Atlanta Hawks for a 129-121 victory and a commanding 3-1 lead in the opening-round playoff series. The Celtics can deliver the clincher Tuesday night when the series returns to Boston for Game 5.

Timberwolves beat Nuggets 114-108

MINNEAPOLIS — Anthony Edwards scored 34 points, Karl-Anthony Towns had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Denver Nuggets 114-108 in overtime in Game 4 to avoid elimination. Rudy Gobert added 14 points and 15 rebounds for Minnesota which held on after Denver scored the final 12 points of regulation to force overtime. Mike Conley had 19 points for the Timberwolves. Game 5 is Tuesday in Denver.

MLB

Manfred: 'Sorry' for Oakland fans

NEW YORK — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says he feels “sorry for the fans in Oakland” about the Athletics' plans to relocate to Las Vegas but denies claims by Oakland's mayor that the franchise used negotiations with the city as leverage. Manfred discussed the A's plans Monday during a meeting with the Associated Press Sports Editors. The franchise announced last week it has signed a binding agreement to purchase land for a new retractable roof ballpark close to the Las Vegas Strip after being unable to construct a new venue in Oakland. Manfred believes the A's can be more competitive in Vegas.

NFL

Raiders GM open to drafting QB

HENDERSON, Nev. — Las Vegas Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler says he's open to the possibility of taking a quarterback with the seventh overall pick in next week's draft. The Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year contract in March, and the assumption was that Garoppolo would become the starting QB. But Ziegler's comments on Friday suggest that Garoppolo could instead become a bridge to the Raiders' future. Ziegler says he and coach Josh McDaniels want to have competition for starting positions, including QB.

Packers enter draft needing

to find playmakers for Love

One look at the Green Bay Packers’ depth chart shows they must find additional playmakers for Jordan Love as he prepares to take over at quarterback. History suggests they won’t add any in the first round of next week’s draft. Green Bay hasn’t selected a wide receiver in the first round since taking Javon Walker from Florida State with the 20th overall pick in 2002. The most recent tight end the Packers selected in the first round was Miami’s Bubba Franks at 14 overall in 2000. The Packers other positions of need include safety and edge rusher.

Colts hoping to find

franchise quarterback

INDIANAPOLIS — Shane Steichen understands his first draft as an NFL head coach could define his entire tenure. Finding the best young quarterback to build around could quickly turn things around for the Indianapolis Colts. Miss and the Colts could be searching for answers for years. With Indy holding the fourth overall pick and conventional wisdom suggesting Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud will both be off the board after the first two selections April 27, the Colts may need to trade up one spot to No. 3 to get the next-best guy left on their draft board.

49ers prepare for busy NFL draft

after long wait to start

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — When the San Francisco 49ers finally get around to making their first draft pick, they’ll be on the clock for much of the rest of the draft. The Niners traded away most of their premium picks in next week’s draft in deals that brought them quarterback Trey Lance and star running back Christian McCaffrey. But thanks to a slew of compensatory picks gained by developing minority coaches and executives and by losing key free agents, San Francisco has 11 picks overall starting with No. 99.