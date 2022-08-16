ON THE SIDELINES

NFL

Jets' Wilson has surgery to repair injury

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson had arthroscopic surgery Tuesday to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee and remains on track to return in a few weeks, a person with knowledge told The Associated Press.

That timeline means the Jets could still have their starting quarterback for Week 1.

Jets' Becton placed on season-ending IR

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Mekhi Becton’s third season with the New York Jets is officially over before it even started. The starting right tackle was placed on season-ending injured reserve Tuesday with a chip fracture in his right kneecap suffered during practice on Aug. 8. Becton is expected to have surgery and miss the upcoming season, which the Jets believed would be the case.

Browns Harris out for season

BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns starting center Nick Harris will miss the season after being placed on injured reserve along with one of his backups, rookie Dawson Deaton, who got hurt during practice.

Harris suffered a serious right knee injury on the second play of last week’s exhibition opener at Jacksonville. The 23-year-old was dropping back to block for quarterback Deshaun Watson when his knee gave out and he crumpled to the grass.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

CFP championship games

to return to Atlanta, South Florida

Atlanta and South Florida have been selected to host College Football Playoff national championship games for the second time. The CFP announced that Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, would be the site of the title game scheduled to be played in January 2026, the final game of the current 12-year media rights deal with ESPN. Miami Gardens hosted the 2021 game, following the 2020 pandemic-altered season. Attendance was limited to about 15,000 fans. A person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press that Atlanta would host the championship game in 2025. Mercedes-Benz was the site of the 2018 title game.