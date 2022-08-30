ON THE SIDELINES

NFL

Commanders' Robinson has surgery after shooting

ASHBURN, Va. — Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. said Monday he underwent surgery a day after being shot in what the NFL team described as an attempted robbery or carjacking.

Robinson posted to social media from a hospital that surgery went well and thanked followers for their prayers, which the team passed along on its official Twitter account an update on his condition. Coach Ron Rivera after practice said doctors have been positive, but added there’s no timeline for Robinson’s return to the football field.

“He was in a really good place,” said Rivera, who visited Robinson at the hospital Sunday night along with owners Dan and Tanya Snyder, team president Jason Wright, running backs coach Randy Jordan and players.

“The doctors were very positive with him, and he was very positive, as well. We’re very fortunate. He’s very fortunate. It was a very unfortunate situation, but he’s doing well and it’ll be a matter of time before he’s back out here."

A report by District of Columbia police indicated Robinson was shot in one of his legs by two suspects. The 23-year-old former Alabama player was taken to MedStar Washington Hospital Center with what the team called non-life-threatening injuries.

49ers rework Garoppolo deal

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Jimmy Garoppolo is staying in San Francisco after agreeing to a reduced contract to be the backup to Trey Lance on the 49ers. A person familiar with the deal says on condition of anonymity that the sides are finalizing a deal to reduce Garoppolo’s $24.2 million base salary for 2022.

ESPN reported that Garoppolo will receive a $6.5 million fully guaranteed base salary, $500,000 in roster bonuses and the chance to make nearly $9 million more in playing time bonuses.

Dolphins cut Michel, Sanu

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Running back Sony Michel and veteran receiver Mohamed Sanu Sr. were among 12 players that the Miami Dolphins cut Monday.

Also Monday, the Dolphins signed edge rusher Trey Flowers, who spent the past three seasons with the Detroit Lions. The Dolphins open their season on Sept. 11 at home against the New England Patriots.

Season over for Vikings' Johnson

EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota wide receiver Bisi Johnson will miss the season with a knee injury for the second straight year. Johnson was placed on injured reserve one day before the NFL’s deadline for reducing rosters to the 53-player limit for the regular season.

The fourth-year player was hurt in the team’s final preseason game at Denver on Saturday

Longtime coach Zampese dies

Ernie Zampese, one of the architects of the Dan Fouts-led “Air Coryell” offense with the San Diego Chargers and Troy Aikman’s play-caller for the last of the Dallas Cowboys’ three Super Bowl titles in the 1990s, has died. He was 86.

Zampese joined Don Coryell’s San Diego staff in 1979. Fouts and the Chargers led the NFL in yards passing six times in eight years. Zampese went to Dallas in 1994.

The Cowboys won the Super Bowl a year later. Aikman calls Zampese “one of the brightest offensive minds in the history of the game.”

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Recent success secures

Notre Dame's independence

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick tells The Associated Press that the Fighting Irish's position as a major college football independent is stronger now than when he stepped into the job in 2008. Despite massive change throughout college sports, Notre Dame's success on the field has made it even more unlikely that Notre Dame football will join a conference.

The fifth-ranked Fighting Irish begin their first full season under new coach Marcus Freeman on Saturday night at No. 2 Ohio State.

GOLF

Europe to have 6 captain's picks for Ryder Cup

VIRGINIA WATER, England — Europe captain Luke Donald will have six picks for next year’s Ryder Cup in Italy. That’s three more picks than Padraig Harrington had for Europe’s record 19-9 loss to the United States at Whistling Straits last year. Ryder Cup Europe has announced the qualification process for the 2023 event. Three automatic qualifiers will come from the leading players on the European points list and then the top three on the world points list. The qualification period begins at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth from Sept. 8-11 and runs to Sept. 3 next year, three weeks before the Ryder Cup.