TENNIS

John Isner’s tennis career ends in a 5th-set tiebreak loss

NEW YORK — John Isner’s career fittingly ended with a final-set tiebreaker. Isner put a volley into the net to end the match and what he had announced would be his final singles tournament, falling in the U.S. Open second round to fellow American Michael Mmoh 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4, 7-6 (7). After the match, Isner wept into a towel before telling the Grandstand crowd: “It’s tough. I like to think I work as hard as I can.”

Gauff beats Andreeva to advance to third round

NEW YORK — Coco Gauff cruised into the third round of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva. The sixth-seeded American approached the net 18 times, winning 15 of those points, in her second straight match in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Andreeva, at 16 the youngest woman in the tournament, had previously reached the fourth round at Wimbledon and the third round at the French, also losing to Gauff.

Tiafoe into the third round

NEW YORK — Frances Tiafoe has reached the third round at the U.S. Open. He quickly grabbed a lead and never let go while getting past Sebastian Ofner of Austria 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 in a tad more than 1 1/2 hours on Wednesday. Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek all won in straight sets but No. 7 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas lost. Caroline Wozniacki also reached the third round at the U.S. Open by beating two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 7-5, 7-6 (5).

MLB

The Angels place 6 players on waivers

PHILADELPHIA — The Los Angeles Angels have reportedly placed six players on waivers. ESPN reported they are pitchers Lucas Giolito, Dominic Leone, Matt Moore and Reynaldo Lopez, and outfielders Hunter Renfroe and Randal Grichuk. Giolito says he read the news on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. The moves signal the team has given up after going all-in at the trade deadline, acquiring Giolito and Grichuk among several others.

Cleveland claims Giolito, López and Moore for late playoff push

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians are hoping some Los Angeles Angels throwaways can help their playoff push. Cleveland claimed starter Lucas Giolito and relievers Matt Moore and Reynaldo López off waivers from Los Angeles on Thursday. The acquisitions didn’t cost the Guardians any prospects. After going 4-2 on a recent road trip, the Guardians are currently five games behind the first-place Twins with 28 games left. By getting Giolito, Moore and López, the Guardians hope to catch the Twins, defend their division title and make the postseason.