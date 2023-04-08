Staley assistant leaving

Dawn Staley will have to replace one of South Carolina’s assistant coaches, Fred Chmiel, who is heading to Bowling Green as the Falcons’ new head women’s basketball coach, GamecockCentral.com reported.

Chmiel had been with the Gamecocks for the last 10 seasons, a pivotal assistant as Staley built the program into a powerhouse in the sport.

“When looking for qualified head coach candidates, you look at individuals who have been around great mentors, teachers, and leaders,” Bowling Green athletics directory Derek van der Merwe said in a statement. “You look at people who have had powerful and transformational experiences. Fred Chmiel has served and learned from the best coaches and student-athletes. He has had a long career in women’s basketball and has been part of 15 NCAA Tournament appearances. He coached his coach, Dawn Staley, in the WNBA. He has patiently waited for his opportunity. It is time for his to be a part of the championship culture we are building and Bowling Green State University.”

Chmiel was part of the staff that recruited the historic 2019 class that included Aliyah Boston, Zia Cooke, Brea Beal and Laeticia Amihere.

He coached with Staley at three different spots, an assistant with her at Temple and in the WNBA before coming to South Carolina.

Louisville guard enters portal

Louisville's Hailey Van Lith has entered the transfer portal.

The star guard, who finished 12th all-time in scoring at the school with 1,553 points, will graduate in May, earning her degree in finance in three years. She has two years of eligibility left because of the COVID year.

"We thank Hailey for her contributions to this program, this school and this community," Louisville coach Jeff Walz said Saturday. "She has done everything we have asked of her over the past three years, and we wish her the very best in her final collegiate season and beyond."

Van Lith's final game was close to her home in Washington, where the Cardinals lost to Iowa in the Elite Eight. Van Lith scored 27 points in that 97-83 loss. She averaged 19.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game this season.

"It's been an honor over the last three years to have had the opportunity to pour my passion and heart into Louisville," Van Lith wrote on Instagram. "This city has impacted my life in so many ways and helped shape me into the person I am today. The Louisville community has given to me selflessly. I will never forget your unwavering support."

Louisville picked up transfer guard Jayda Curry from Cal earlier this week. Aneesah Morrow of DePaul, who was a second-team All-American, announced her plans to transfer on social media. She averaged 25.7 points and 12.2 rebounds this season.

Titans reach 4-year deal with Simmons

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — New Titans general manager Ran Carthon has made his biggest move yet by agreeing Friday to a four-year contract extension with two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons.

The Titans picked up the two-time defensive captain's fifth-year option for 2023 for $10.76 million last April. ESPN.com first reported the deal was worth up to $94 million with $66 million guaranteed, including a $24 million signing bonus.

Agent Paul DeRousselle did not return messages from the AP. He shared a photo of himself and Simmons on social media along with Simmons' own social media post that he wasn't done in Tennessee

“We have so much work to do!” Simmons wrote.

The four-year extension gives some much-needed space under the salary cap for Tennessee, ranked 23rd in the NFL with $7.4 million according to Spotrac.com.