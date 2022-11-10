ON THE SIDELINES

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Coastal Carolina QB out 3-to-6 weeks

CONWAY, S.C. — Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall will miss three to six weeks with a foot injury sustained last week in a win over Appalachian State. The school announced McCall's status. The anticipated recovery time puts McCall's availability for a possible Sun Belt Conference championship game on Dec. 3 in doubt.

NFL

Raiders place Waller, Renfrow on IR

HENDERSON, Nev. — A person familiar with the moves told The Associated Press that Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow were placed on injured reserve. Waller has missed the past three games with a hamstring injury, and Renfrow has been dealing with rib and hamstring injuries. Each will sit out at least the next four games.

Bills QB Josh Allen misses more practice

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen missed his second straight practice because of a sprained throwing elbow, further clouding the Buffalo Bills quarterback’s chances of playing against the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings. Allen was hurt in the final minutes of a 20-17 loss to the New York Jets last Sunday. He was spotted wearing a brace on his right arm after missing practice on Wednesday. Coach Sean McDermott considers the fifth-year starter “day to day” and would only say, “We’ll see,” when asked whether he can play on Sunday.

DC AG files civil suit vs. Commanders, NFL

WASHINGTON — The District of Columbia attorney general’s office has filed a civil consumer protection lawsuit against the Washington Commanders, owner Dan Snyder, the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell. D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine announced the civil complaint for colluding to deceive fans at a news conference. Racine says the team and league violated D.C. consumers' rights based on what they knew about the organization's workplace misconduct. The Commanders are the subject of multiple ongoing investigations into workplace culture and potential financial improprieties.

Bucs, Seahawks clash in Germany

Tom Brady looks to become the first quarterback to win NFL regular-season games played in four different countries when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to Munich, Germany, to face the Seattle Seahawks. Brady is 3-0 in starts outside the United States, leading the New England Patriots to victories in Mexico City in 2017 and London in 2009 and 2012. Geno Smith and the Seahawks have won four in a row and sit atop the NFC West. Brady and the Bucs snapped a three-game losing streak last week and are tied for first place in the NFC South entering Week 10.

QB Stafford in concussion protocol

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is in the concussion protocol, coach Sean McVay says. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback entered the protocol Tuesday afternoon after consulting with the Rams’ medical staff, the team confirmed Wednesday. The Rams believe Stafford’s symptoms resulted from action in last Sunday’s 16-13 loss at Tampa Bay, but they haven’t identified a specific hit. John Wolford, a Rams backup since 2019, is likely to start Sunday if Stafford can’t go.