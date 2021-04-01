ON THE SIDELINES

HOF coach Roy Williams retiring

Roy Williams has a Hall of Fame resume filled with more than 900 wins and three national championships in a career leading two of of the most storied programs in college basketball.

So it came as a surprise Thursday when the 70-year-old Williams announced his retirement and said it was more because of what he doesn't have: the conviction that he is still the right coach to lead North Carolina.

During a long, thoughtful news conference on the Smith Center court bearing his name, Williams described himself as a coach who was bothered by losses and by his own mistakes over the past two difficult seasons. One of those saw the only losing record of his career and the other, this season, saw Williams coaching a young group playing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Williams had long said he would coach as long as his health remained good.

Iowa's Garza named player of year

INDIANAPOLIS — Luka Garza knew what everyone expected before returning for a final run as Iowa's unquestioned star.

Pressure? Garza felt it, all right, enough to know his mental health required the same attention as his game.