ON THE SIDELINES

HOF coach Roy Williams retiring
Roy Williams has a Hall of Fame resume filled with more than 900 wins and three national championships in a career leading two of of the most storied programs in college basketball.
So it came as a surprise Thursday when the 70-year-old Williams announced his retirement and said it was more because of what he doesn't have: the conviction that he is still the right coach to lead North Carolina.
During a long, thoughtful news conference on the Smith Center court bearing his name, Williams described himself as a coach who was bothered by losses and by his own mistakes over the past two difficult seasons. One of those saw the only losing record of his career and the other, this season, saw Williams coaching a young group playing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Williams had long said he would coach as long as his health remained good.
Iowa's Garza named player of year
INDIANAPOLIS — Luka Garza knew what everyone expected before returning for a final run as Iowa's unquestioned star.
Pressure? Garza felt it, all right, enough to know his mental health required the same attention as his game.
"I needed meditation to lean on, to be able to mainly just go out there and be myself and not worry about anything else," Garza said.
That best explains why the 6-foot-11, 265-pound senior is The Associated Press men's college basketball national player of the year after finishing second last season. He was the runaway choice for the award announced Thursday, receiving 50 of 63 votes from AP Top 25 voters.
Juwan Howard named AP coach of year
Michigan's decision to hire Juwan Howard raised a few eyebrows.
The former member of the Fab Five certainly had the coaching chops after spending six years as an assistant with the NBA's Miami Heat. The question was whether he would be able to recruit. He had never done it before and the list of former NBA players who flamed out as college coaches is a long one.
Turns out, Howard can recruit and coach.
Howard was named The Associated Press men's college basketball coach of the year on Thursday, receiving 35 of 63 votes from a national media panel. Gonzaga's Mark Few was second with 16 votes, and Baylor's Scott Drew and Alabama's Nate Oats each received five.