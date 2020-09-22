ON THE SIDELINES

Notre Dame

vs. Wake Forest

game postponed

As the Atlantic Coast Conference worked Tuesday to reschedule another league game postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak within one of its teams, the Mountain West was zeroing in on a possible late October start to its football season.

No. 7 Notre Dame's game at Wake Forest on Saturday was postponed after positive COVID-19 tests landed 13 Fighting Irish players in isolation and another 10 in quarantine.

The schools said they were working with the ACC to reschedule the game. Both teams have off Oct. 3.

Mountain West university presidents moved up a scheduled Friday meeting to Thursday, a person with knowledge of the meeting told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league is not making its move toward a possible return to fall sports public.

It was unclear whether the Mountain West presidents would vote Thursday on any proposals, the person said.

Giants' Barkley

out for season

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — A major knee injury has ended Saquon Barkley's season.