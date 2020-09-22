ON THE SIDELINES

Notre Dame
vs. Wake Forest
game postponed
As the Atlantic Coast Conference worked Tuesday to reschedule another league game postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak within one of its teams, the Mountain West was zeroing in on a possible late October start to its football season.
No. 7 Notre Dame's game at Wake Forest on Saturday was postponed after positive COVID-19 tests landed 13 Fighting Irish players in isolation and another 10 in quarantine.
The schools said they were working with the ACC to reschedule the game. Both teams have off Oct. 3.
Mountain West university presidents moved up a scheduled Friday meeting to Thursday, a person with knowledge of the meeting told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league is not making its move toward a possible return to fall sports public.
It was unclear whether the Mountain West presidents would vote Thursday on any proposals, the person said.
Giants' Barkley
out for season
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — A major knee injury has ended Saquon Barkley's season.
His career still has a long way to go, New York Giants coach Joe Judge predicted Monday a little more than 24 hours after his star running back tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee on a seemingly harmless tackle in a loss to the Chicago Bears.
The Giants (0-2) said earlier in the day an MRI in a New York City hospital confirmed Barkley had torn his ACL, meaning he would not play again in 2020.
Judge said backups Dion Lewis and Wayne Gallman would replace the 2018 NFL offensive rookie of the year.
Panthers' McCaffrey
out with ankle sprain
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey said he plans to attack his rehabilitation from a high ankle sprain the same way he does everything else — with a full head of steam.
The All-Pro running back is expected to miss "multiple weeks" with a high right ankle sprain he sustained in Carolina's 31-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
The Panthers (0-2) will turn to Mike Davis as their starting running back when they visit the Chargers this Sunday.
Raiders open
with 34-24 win
against Saints
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders delivered a performance worthy of their fancy new home.
Too bad none of their fans were able to see it in person.
Carr threw three touchdown passes and the Raiders gave their new fans in Las Vegas plenty to celebrate even if they weren't allowed in the stadium by beating the New Orleans Saints 34-24 on Monday night.
The new $2 billion stadium in the desert held its first event following the Raiders' move from Oakland without any fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gruden, Payton fined
for not wearing masks
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two more NFL head coaches and their teams have been fined for not wearing masks on the sideline.
A person with knowledge of the punishment said Tuesday that Jon Gruden of the Raiders and Sean Payton of the Saints were each fined $100,000 for not wearing masks on the sideline on Monday night.
The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the league wasn't announcing specific fines, said the teams were also fined $250,000 for the infractions. The league already handed out similar punishments to Denver's Vic Fangio, San Francisco's Kyle Shanahan and Seattle's Pete Carroll, the person said.
