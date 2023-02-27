COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Houston, Alabama top AP Top 25

The top five spots in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll remained the same. The rest of the AP Top 25 was a big jumble. Houston was No. 1 for the second straight week in the poll released Monday, receiving 49 first-place votes from a 62-person media panel. No. 2 Alabama had five first-place votes and No. 3 Kansas received eight. UCLA and Purdue rounded out the top 5. The Boilermakers held at No. 5 despite losing to No. 15 Indiana. The rest of the poll, only No. 20 Providence kept the same position from last week.

MLB BASEBALL

Conley's pitch clock violation leaves Braves-Red Sox tied

Baseball's new rules designed to improve pace of play are coming fast at everyone, particularly the players. The most dramatic moment of the new pitch clock era arrived on the first full day of spring games. Cal Conley of the Atlanta Braves thought he had won the game with a two-out, bases-loaded walk-off walk. He took a few steps toward first base with bat in hand when umpire John Libka indicated strike three. Conley wasn’t set in the box as the clock wound under eight seconds. The penalty is an automatic strike. Conley apparently thought he had been awarded ball four.

GOLF

Nicklaus: PGA National will have stronger field in '24

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Jack Nicklaus thinks the Honda Classic, by whatever name it’ll be known as next year, should have a chance at a stronger field because of looming changes to the PGA Tour schedule. Nicklaus said the schedule will change in 2024 and give South Florida’s lone tour event a chance at attracting some higher-ranked players. None of the top 17 players in the current world rankings were in this year’s Honda field. Nicklaus said the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational will be elevated tournaments next year, with the Phoenix Open losing that status. Honda is ending its title sponsorship of the tournament at PGA National.

TENNIS

Djokovic breaks record for most weeks ranked No. 1

Novak Djokovic has broken the record for the most time spent at No. 1 in the professional tennis rankings by a man or woman. He begins his 378th week in the ATP’s top spot on Monday to surpass Steffi Graf’s 377 leading the WTA. Djokovic already held the men's mark. He eclipsed Roger Federer’s old ATP standard of 310 weeks in March 2021. Djokovic returned to No. 1 this time by winning the Australian Open in January. After Djokovic and Graf on the all-time No. 1 weeks list are Martina Navratilova with 332 and Serena Williams with 319. The computerized rankings began in the 1970s.