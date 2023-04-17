NFL

Hurts, Eagles agree to $255M extension

PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Hurts is set to sign one of the richest deals in NFL history, agreeing to a five-year, $255 million extension with the Philadelphia Eagles, including $179.3 million guaranteed, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. Hurts’ deal was not yet final on Monday, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity. Hurts was rewarded for his breakout season when he was named an AP NFL MVP finalist and led the Eagles to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Carolina Panthers bring back Damiere Byrd

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have brought back a familiar face, agreeing to terms with free agent receiver Damiere Byrd. Byrd spent four seasons (2015-18) with the Panthers, but struggled with injuries and had 12 catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns. Byrd played for Arizona, New England, Chicago and Atlanta in the next four seasons. His best year came in 2019 when he caught 47 passes and a touchdown with the Patriots. The Panthers have revamped their receiver room, trading D.J Moore to the Chicago Bears in a move that helped them land the No. 1 pick in the draft.