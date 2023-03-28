NFL

GMs for Packers, Jets discuss status of Rodgers trade talks

PHOENIX — Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said he’s not requiring a first-round pick in a potential trade sending four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets but added he’d want “fair value.” Gutekunst and Jets general manager Joe Douglas both discussed trade talks involving the 39-year-old Rodgers on Monday at the NFL annual meeting. Rodgers said March 15 during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on SiriusXM and YouTube that he intends to play for the Jets in 2023.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Utah State player upgraded to fair condition after collapse

Utah State said redshirt freshman wide receiver Josh Davis is in fair condition after the collapsed at Thursday’s spring football practice following sudden cardiac arrest. Davis initially was listed in critical condition. He was breathing on his own. Davis is in the intensive care unit at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah. His parents arrived in Utah on Thursday evening. Davis collapsed at Merlin Olsen Field and treated by the training staff. He was taken to Logan Regional Hospital and later transported to Ogden.