ON THE SIDELINES

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

USF coach Jeff Scott fired

TAMPA Fla. — South Florida coach Jeff Scott has been fired, one day after his team gave up 621 yards of offense in a 54-28 loss to Temple that dropped him to 4-26 at the school. Special teams coordinator Daniel Da Prato will be the interim coach for the remainder of the season. South Florida is 1-8 this season, 0-5 in the American Athletic Conference. Scott joined USF after serving five years as the co-offensive coordinator at Clemson, which went 70-5 over the stretch. Defensive coordinator Bob Shoop was also fired. Co-defensive coordinator Ernie Sims will take over for Shoop.

NFL

Colts fire Frank Reich

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have fired coach Frank Reich after another lackluster offensive performance in the team’s third consecutive loss. The Colts announced the move one day after it went 0 for 14 on third down and totaled just 121 yards of offense in an ugly 26-3 loss at New England. Reich was hired in 2018 after serving as offensive coordinator for the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles.

Panthers fire 2 coaches after loss to Bengals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks has fired two of his assistants less than 24 hours after the team’s embarrassing 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in which the team allowed a franchise-record 35 points in the first half. Wilks fired cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni. The moves mean that defensive assistant Bobby Maffei will take added responsibilities with the defensive backs with interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb playing a more prominent role as well.

Chiefs rally past Titans 20-17 in OT

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes ran for the tying touchdown and 2-point conversion late in the fourth quarter, Harrison Butker atoned for two earlier misses by kicking the go-ahead field goal in overtime, and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Tennessee Titans 20-17. Mahomes was 43 of 68 for 446 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and Mecole Hardman also had a TD run, as the Chiefs rallied from a 17-9 deficit to beat the Titans for only the second time in seven meetings.

Brady goes over 100,000 yards passing

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady became the first player in NFL history to throw for more than 100,000 yards, surpassing the milestone on a 15-yard completion to Leonard Fournette during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams. The league’s career passing leader entered the matchup of the past two Super Bowl champions needing 164 yards to reach a plateau the 45-year-old quarterback concedes no one would have imagined possible for him to achieve when he entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick in 2000.

MLB

Judge, Swanson, Diaz among 131 free agents

HOUSTON — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents as baseball’s business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players who have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series’ end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is shortstop Carlos Correa and first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Clayton Kershaw, Willson Contreras, Brandon Nimmo and Kenley Janson also went free.