NASCAR star Chase hurts leg in snowboard mishap

Chase Elliott has injured his left leg in a snowboarding accident in Colorado and will miss this weekend's NASCAR race at Las Vegas. Hendrick Motorsports said NASCAR's most popular driver was scheduled to have surgery Friday night. No additional details about Elliott's condition or Friday's accident were provided.

Josh Berry will drive the No. 9 Chevrolet on Sunday in place of Elliott. Team owner Rick Hendrick said he hoped to provide an update on Elliott this weekend. Elliott is a second-generation driver and the son of NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott. The Georgia native is NASCAR's five-time fan-voted most popular driver.

Davis falls short in bid to break Maravich's scoring mark

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Antoine Davis outscored them all – except for "Pistol" Pete.

Detroit Mercy's star guard finished four points shy of surpassing Pete Maravich as the NCAA career scoring leader on Thursday night, scoring 22 in a gritty 71-66 loss to Youngstown State in the Horizon League tournament.

Davis came in needing 26 points to break Maravich's hallowed mark of 3,667 points that stood for over 50 years. But after picking up his fourth foul with 3:36 left, the slender 6-foot-1 guard, who was trapped and double-teamed for much of his 38 minutes by the top-seeded Penguins, couldn't drive as effectively to the basket.

With Maravich's record still within reach, Davis missed four 3-pointers — one of them a wide-open look — in the final two minutes of an intense game.

While disappointed with the loss and falling short of Maravich, Davis felt pride afterward.

"It's really special," he said, leaning against a wall outside Detroit Mercy's locker room. "Maybe in 20 or 25 years somebody is going to be doing the same thing that I did, chase that record, maybe even sooner than that.

"It's just a special feeling. I don't take any of this for granted at all. I'm thankful for this. Blessed. I still feel like I'm the best scorer of my generation. Nobody can take that from me."

NCAA football panel out to shorten games; player safety goal

College football administrators are looking at ways to reduce the number of plays in games in the name of player safety, with a tweak in clock operating procedures likely the first step.

The NCAA Football Rules Committee is meeting in Indianapolis this week, and recommendations it forwards and approved in the spring would take effect next season.

Steve Shaw, NCAA secretary-rules editor and officials coordinator, said the average number of plays per game in the Bowl Subdivision has hovered at 180 the past three seasons. NFL games average 154.

Conference commissioners would like to cut the number to reduce the players' potential injury exposures. The issue has taken on urgency because some teams will be playing more games as the College Football Playoff expands. The playoff goes from four to 12 teams in the 2024-25 season, and further expansion is possible after that.

A proposal to let the game clock continue running when a team makes a first down, except in the last two minutes of a half, has broad support. Currently, the clock stops on a first down until the referee gives the ready-for-play signal. A rules committee study last season found about eight plays per game would be cut if the clock kept moving.