ON THE SIDELINES

Teams can start preseason practices Oct. 14.

The council also voted to extend the recruiting dead period for all sports until Jan. 1. In-person recruiting is prohibited during a dead period, though phone calls and other correspondence are allowed.

Big Ten football reverses course

Players were pumped. Coaches were stoked. Fans seemed relieved. Even the president was pleased.

The Big Ten is going to give fall football a shot after all.

The conference ran a reverse Wednesday, less than five weeks after pushing fall sports to spring in the name of player safety during the pandemic, and said it plans to open its football season the weekend of Oct. 23 and 24.

“Let’s goooooo!!!” Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields tweeted.

A word of caution amid the celebration: This still is not going to be easy.

All 14 teams will be scheduled to play eight regular-season games in eight weeks, plus have the opportunity to play a ninth game Dec. 19 when the conference championship game is played. The College Football Playoff selections are scheduled for Dec. 20, which means the Big Ten's best should be back in the hunt for a national championship — if all goes well.