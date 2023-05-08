NBA

Suns even series with Nuggets

PHOENIX — Devin Booker had 36 points and 12 assists, Kevin Durant also had 36 points and the Phoenix Suns beat the Denver Nuggets 129-124 to even their Western Conference semifinal playoff series at two games apiece. Backup guard Landry Shamet made four crucial 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to keep the Suns ahead. Denver lost despite a huge game from MVP runner-up Nikola Jokic, who poured in 53 points. The Suns took a 98-92 lead into the fourth quarter after a scoring flurry from Booker, who had 17 points in the third. Phoenix wouldn’t trail in the fourth. The series returns to Denver for Game 5 on Tuesday.

76ers tie series with Celtics

PHILADELPHIA — James Harden hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in overtime and scored 42 points to help the Philadelphia 76ers stave off a wild Boston Celtics comeback in a 116-115 victory on Sunday that evened their playoff series at 2-2. Marcus Smart’s potential winner was a tick too late and the Celtics now head home for Tuesday’s Game 5. Joel Embiid had 34 points and 13 rebounds. Harden added nine assists and eight rebounds. Jayson Tatum struggled to score early but finished with 24 points, 18 rebounds, six assists and four blocks.

GOLF

Don January, PGA champ and 1st winner on senior tour, dies

DALLAS — The PGA Tour says former PGA champion Don January has died at age 93. January won 10 times on the PGA Tour. The biggest was his 1967 PGA Championship victory in an 18-hole playoff at Columbine in Colorado. January also won the first tournament on what began in 1980 as the Senior PGA Tour. He won 22 times on the 50-and-old circuit. The PGA Tour did not disclose a cause of death. January played college golf at North Texas State when the Mean Green won four straight NCAA golf titles.

NFL

Former Tiger Dexter Lawrence agrees on $90M extension

A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press that the New York Giants and former Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence have agreed to terms on a four-year, $90 million contract extension. Lawrence had not participated in the team’s voluntary offseason workouts while waiting for the deal that was agreed upon Thursday, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Giants had not announced the extension. The deal averages $22.5 million per year, tying Lawrence with Washington’s Daron Payne as the third-highest paid defensive tackle in the league based on annual salary. Lawrence had a career-high 7 1/2 sacks last season and made his first Pro Bowl.