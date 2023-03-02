COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Jalen Carter posts bond in fatal crash

Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter has returned to the NFL scouting combine after turning himself in to Athens police Wednesday night and posting a combined bond of $4,000 on charges of reckless driving and racing in relation to a fatal crash that killed a teammate and team staffer. Carter, projected as one of the top players in next month’s NFL draft, left the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis after being informed of the arrest warrant issued in conjunction with the Jan. 15 crash that killed teammate Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member. Carter says he expects to be “fully exonerated.”

GOLF

PGA Tour moves toward elite field with no cuts for 2024

ORLANDO, Fla. — The PGA Tour has approved sweeping changes to its 2024 schedule. That starts with 16 designated events that includes the majors. Eight of them will not have cuts and will have fields of no more than 80 players. Commissioner Jay Monahan informed the players of the changes in a memo. Those changes include the Player Impact Program bonus being cut from $100 million for 20 players to $50 million for 10 players. The rest of the money is redirected into performance bonus pools. It also includes room for players on the outside to play their way into the elite events.

NBA

LeBron James has tendon injury, out 3 weeks

LeBron James is expected to miss most of March with an injured tendon in his right foot, the Los Angeles Lakers said on Thursday. And if that timetable holds, the Lakers will have to find a way to stay in the playoff race without the league’s all-time scoring leader. The Lakers did not disclose the full extent of the injury, saying that it was a tendon issue and that he will be “reevaluated in approximately three weeks.” If James misses three more weeks, starting with Thursday, that would keep him out for at least 10 of the Lakers’ final 19 games.