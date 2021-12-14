ON THE SIDELINES

Virginia QB staying put in win for Elliott

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia's new coach achieved the first big victory of his tenure on Monday when quarterback Brennan Armstrong said he's given no thought to transferring.

Coach Tony Elliott met with the Cavaliers for the first time on Sunday night, and Armstrong — who threw for 4,444 yards in 11 games this season for an average of 404 per game, which ranks second nationally — said Monday after Elliott's introductory news conference that he's staying put.

"I think he's going to run a great program. I'm really excited to see it," said Armstrong, who has two years of eligibility remaining. "I'm not going to transfer. It's either here or the NFL."

Elliott spent the past seven seasons as the offensive coordinator at Clemson, a stint that included two national titles and the spectacular three-year career of quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who was the top pick in this spring's NFL draft.

At Virginia, Elliott takes over for Bronco Mendenhall, who surprisingly announced his resignation after the Cavaliers concluded a 6-6 regular season.

Elliott touched on a variety of topics Monday as players, fans and alumni listened on the Cavaliers' sun-splashed artificial turf practice field.

"I patiently waited for this opportunity and I'm ready," said Elliott, who spent 11 years as an assistant to Clemson's Dabo Swinney. "I've seen the establishment of a championship culture, what it looks like, and I'm prepared for this moment. I chose UVA because I wanted to lead a program that was partnered with a university that had world-class academics."

