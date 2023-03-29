NFL

NFL hits highs in diverse executives

PHOENIX — The NFL took another step at the owners meetings to increase diversity throughout the league while continuing to face criticism and a lawsuit for lack of representation among head coaches. Each team is now required to have a person in charge of diversity, equity and inclusion. Currently, 15 clubs have a DEI head and two others have someone leading that department and another one. The league has reached milestone points in diverse hirings in the front office but critics point to the sidelines where there are only three Black head coaches in a sport that had 56.4% Black players in 2022.

GOLF

Zhang sets pace as top women's amateur

EVANS, Ga. — Rose Zhang is living up to her billing as the best amateur in women's golf. The Stanford sophomore opened with a 66 in the Augusta National Women's Amateur and has a one-shot lead over Andrea Lignell of Sweden, a senior at Mississippi. Zhang's six birdies include a 50-footer on the 14th hole. The last two champions didn't fare so well. Defending champion Anna Davis had a four-shot penalty on the opening hole for lifting and cleaning her ball when it wasn't in the fairway. Her 72 turned into a 76. Tsubasa Kajitani, who won in 2021, shot 84.

Tiger and Trout to build New Jersey golf club

VINELAND, N.J. — Tiger Woods and Mike Trout have joined forces in a new golf club. Trout is the three-time American League MVP with the Los Angeles Angels and a 10-time All-Star. He has always wanted to create a private club near his roots in southern New Jersey. It's going to be called Trout National — The Reserve. And he's signed up Woods' architecture firm to build it. TGR Design will create an 18-hole course, short-game area and practice facility. Construction is set to begin this year and it's expected to be open for member play in 2025.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

March Madness: Low-cut sneakers gain traction on court

DENVER — High-top basketball shoes aren't as common a sight on the college basketball floor these days. The footwear most players are lacing up in the men’s and women’s NCAA Tournaments are some version of a low-top sneaker, with a few mid-cut styles thrown in. This era of players prefer shoes designed to be light and sleek especially since there’s little definitive proof that high tops prevent rolled or sprained ankles at an increased rate.