NFL

Ravens agree to 1-year deal with Beckham Jr.

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a one-year contract with receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The Ravens announced the move Sunday. The 30-year-old Beckham did not play last season following ACL surgery. He joins a Baltimore team that used the franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has asked to be traded.

NBA

Play-in tournament starts Tuesday

MIAMI — Getting to the play-in tournament probably wasn’t the goal of any team when training camps opened back in September. But it beats the alternative. There are 12 teams with playoff spots right now, 10 teams whose seasons are over and eight teams with a second chance. The play-in tournament starts Tuesday, with Atlanta going to Miami and Minnesota visiting the Los Angeles Lakers. The winners of those games will be going to the postseason. Oklahoma City goes to New Orleans and Chicago visits Toronto on Wednesday for elimination games. The winners there move on to face the loser of Tuesday’s games in another win-or-go-home contest.

TENNIS

Tunisia's Jabeur wins WTA Charleston

CHARLESTON — Tunisia's Ons Jabeur has won the championship rematch with last year's winner Belinda Bencic at the Charleston Open. The second-seeded Jabeur won in straight sets for her third career WTA title and first in the United States. Jabeur trailed 5-3 in the opening set before winning in a tiebreaker. The rally included a between-the-legs return to get to 5-all. Jabeur broke Bencic's serve three times in the second set to gain a bit of revenge after Bencic beat her here in three sets at the season's opening clay-court event.

MLB

MLB game time down 31 minutes

NEW YORK — The major league batting average rose 16 points to .249 over the first 1-1/2 weeks of this season with new shift limits in place, while game time dropped 31 minutes to 2:38 in the first year of the pitch clock. The time is on track to be the lowest since 2:35 in 1984. There were 125 pitch clock violations, an average of 0.89 per game. Two-thirds of the penalties have been imposed on pitchers.

Braves place d'Arnaud on injured list with concussion

ATLANTA — Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud has been placed on the seven-day injured list after sustaining a concussion in a collision at the plate. D’Arnaud, a first-time All-Star last year, was injured Saturday when he was hit in the head as San Diego’s Rougned Odor ran in standing up in the fourth inning. He left the game in the top of the sixth and was replaced by Sean Murphy.