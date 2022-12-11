ON THE SIDELINES

Navy fires Niumatalolo

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo is out after 15 seasons at the helm.

The academy announced Sunday that Niumatalolo would not return — a day after the Midshipmen lost to Army in overtime and finished 4-8 for the second straight year. Niumatalolo is the winningest coach in school history at 109-83, but after going 11-2 in 2019, Navy hasn't finished above .500 since.

"Our sincerest gratitude to Coach Ken for what has been a distinguished and impactful legacy at the Naval Academy," athletic director Chet Gladchuk said in a statement. "Navy football flourished for many years under his leadership. He will forever be remembered for the influence he has had on the lives of those who played for him."

Defensive coordinator Brian Newberry was named interim coach. Gladchuk is expected to speak to reporters Monday.

Niumatalolo was hired by Navy in 2008. In the Midshipmen's first two years in the American Athletic Conference, Niumatalolo led the team to a share of an AAC West Division title in 2015 and won the AAC West title outright in 2016. Navy also shared the West Division title in 2019.

Paul Silas, 3-time NBA champ, coach

Basketball taught Paul Silas how to be patient.

As a player, he waited 10 years before winning his first championship. As a coach, he waited 15 years for a second chance at running a team. As a father, he waited 20 years before seeing his son get a chance to lead a franchise.

"I always tried to remain positive," Silas said in 2013, "and I think it usually worked out."

Silas — who touched the game as a player, coach and president of the National Basketball Players Association — died, his family announced Sunday. Silas, whose son, Stephen Silas, is coach of the Houston Rockets, was 79.

"He combined the knowledge developed over nearly 40 years as an NBA player and coach with an innate understanding of how to mix discipline with his never-ending positivity," Charlotte Hornets chairman Michael Jordan said. "On or off the court, Paul's enthusiastic and engaging personality was accompanied by an anecdote for every occasion. He was one of the all-time great people in our game, and he will be missed."

Silas' daughter, Paula Silas-Guy, told The New York Times that her father died Saturday night of cardiac arrest. The Boston Globe first reported Silas' death.

"We mourn the passing of former NBA All-Star and head coach Paul Silas," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. "Paul's lasting contributions to the game are seen through the many players and coaches he inspired, including his son, Rockets head coach Stephen Silas. We send our deepest condolences to Paul's family."

Tributes began arriving quickly. New Orleans had a moment of silence for Silas prior to its game with Phoenix on Sunday, and both Suns coach Monty Williams and Charlotte coach Steve Clifford spoke at length about Silas' role on their careers.