ON THE SIDELINES

NFL

Jets QB Wilson out, Flacco to start

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Joe Flacco will start at quarterback for the New York Jets in the season opener Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens in place of the injured Zach Wilson. Coach Robert Saleh announced the team’s decision Wednesday and added Wilson will likely be out until Week 4 at Pittsburgh “at the earliest.” Wilson worked out on the field Monday and Tuesday while testing out his knee, which was injured in the preseason opener at Philadelphia on Aug. 12.

BASEBALL

MLB Players Association joins AFL-CIO

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Major League Baseball Players Association is joining the AFL-CIO. Executive director Tony Clark made the announcement alongside AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler at the National Press Club in Washington. The move comes as the MLBPA is attempting to unionize minor leaguers and in the aftermath of a nearly 100-day lockout that delayed the start of the season. Shuler called it an incredible moment for the labor movement. Clark says baseball players want to strengthen their organization by supporting minor leaguers and becoming part of the AFL-CIO.

NASCAR

NASCAR calls car fires 'unacceptable' after Harvick inferno

NASCAR is investigating a spate of car fires that left one championship contender fuming after his Ford erupted into an inferno during the opening playoff race. Kevin Harvick lashed out at NASCAR and the new Next Gen car after it inexplicably caught fire in the playoff opener at Darlington Raceway. The car fire dropped Harvick to last in the 16-driver playoff field. Headed into Sunday's race at Kansas Speedway, NASCAR has ordered some safety changes as it attempts to address the fires. A NASCAR official said “it’s unacceptable for the cars to catch on fire."

GOLF

Horschel, Homa added to Presidents Cup team

Billy Horschel finally gets to play golf for the Stars and Stripes as a pro. Horschel and Max Homa are among six captain's picks by Davis Love III to fill out the U.S. team for the Presidents Cup. The Americans already were stacked before the picks. Now they have all 12 players from the top 26 in the world ranking. They play an International team depleted by defections to LIV Golf. The matches are Sept. 22-25 at Quail Hollow in North Carolina. The Americans have won eight in a row and have lost only one time since the Presidents Cup began in 1994.