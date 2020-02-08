Former major leaguer Angel Echevarria dies
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Former major league outfielder Angel Echevarria, who played seven seasons with three different teams, has died. He was 48.
Rutgers, where he set a career home run record that has since been broken, announced his death Saturday but didn't provide further details.
The Connecticut Post reported Saturday that Echevarria died on Friday at Bridgeport Hospital. The story said his girlfriend, Jazmine Cox, told them he took at fall in his Bridgeport home earlier in the day.
Els says no to leading as Presidents Cup team
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Ernie Els brought big changes to the International team in the Presidents Cup, then he added one more he wants to see. He doesn't think someone should be captain more than once.
Els tells the golf blog Morning Read that he will not return as captain for the 2021 matches.
“That's as good as I can do,” Els said. “I gave it all. This is another change I wanted to make in our team. I get one opportunity, win or lose. You don't get a second chance.”
The South African spent two years trying to make his International players — from countries everywhere outside Europe — feel more like a team. Among his biggest changes was ditching the PGA Tour-branded flag and creating his own logo for the International team.
