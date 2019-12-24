Lynch signs with Seattle
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks have reunited with Marshawn Lynch.
The bruising, 33-year-old running back known as "Beast Mode" signed a contract with the Seahawks on Monday night, his agent confirmed on Twitter.
Seattle is in desperate need of running backs after Chris Carson (hip) and C.J. Prosise (arm) both suffered season-ending injuries in Sunday's 27-13 loss to Arizona. Coach Pete Carroll said earlier Monday on his radio show that Lynch was flying to Seattle to undergo a physical.
Lynch has not played in more than a year. His last game was Week 6 of last season with the Oakland Raiders before a core injury ended his season.
Watt to return to practice with Texans
HOUSTON — J.J. Watt will return to practice with the Houston Texans on Tuesday, clearing the way for the star defensive end to play in the team's playoff game in two weeks.
Watt has been out since Oct. 27 after tearing a pectoral muscle, an injury which required surgery. The Texans will have 21 days from Tuesday to take him off the injured reserve and add him to the active roster. If they plan to play him in their first playoff game during the weekend of Jan. 4-5, they'll have to activate him by 4 p.m. ET the day before the game.
Steelers QB Rudolph done for season
PITTSBURGH — Mason Rudolph's star-crossed season is over. The Pittsburgh Steelers placed the second-year quarterback on injured reserve on Tuesday, two days after Rudolph hurt his left shoulder in the third quarter of a loss to the New York Jets.
The move clears up Pittsburgh's quarterback picture heading into the regular-season finale against the Baltimore Ravens. Rookie Devlin "Duck" Hodges will make his fifth straight start for the Steelers (8-7), who are in a tie with Tennessee for the final wild-card spot in the AFC. Paxton Lynch will serve as Hodges' primary backup. The Steelers signed former Ohio State star J.T. Barrett to the practice squad on Tuesday to provide depth.
