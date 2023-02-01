ON THE SIDELINES

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

QB Rashada commits to Arizona State after UF NIL flap

Blue-chip quarterback Jaden Rashada, who signed with Florida in December and then asked to be released from the commitment when a name, imagine and likeness deal fell through, says he is going to Arizona State. Rashada made his announcement on Twitter on the first day of the traditional signing period for high school football players. He called Arizona State, his father's alma mater, his childhood dream school. Rashada had originally given a verbal commitment to Miami but flipped to Florida and signed with the Gators after being offered a NIL deal that could have been worth more than $13 million dollars. But the Gator Collective could not fund the deal.

NFL

McCarthy set to call plays for Cowboys

MOBILE, Ala. — Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is set to call plays in 2023 after the club parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones says McCarthy will run a version of the West Coast offense he used when calling plays as head coach in Green Bay from 2006-18. Moore was hired as offensive coordinator by the Los Angeles Chargers the day after the Cowboys announced his departure.

GOLF

Augusta Women's Amateur gets top 45 in world

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The Augusta National Women's Amateur already is seen as one of the elite amateur golf events because of where it's played. Now it has its strongest field. The tournament says 45 of the top amateurs in the world already have accepted invitations. It's played a week before the Masters. Two rounds are at Champions Retreat, and the final round on Saturday before the Masters is at Augusta National. Leading the way is Rose Zhang, the No. 1 amateur in the world. What helps the field is that it no longer is the same week as the LPGA's first major.

OLYMPICS

Latvia threatens Olympic boycott

RIGA, Latvia — Latvia has threatened to boycott next year’s Paris Olympics if athletes from Russia and ally Belarus are allowed to take part after the country's invasion of Ukraine. Latvian Olympic Committee president Žoržs Tikmers has said his country would not compete if the Olympics were to take place now with the participation of Russians and Belarusians. There has been criticism from governments of plans to let them compete but the response from the national Olympic committees has been muted.