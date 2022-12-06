ON THE SIDELINES

NFL

Brady throws for 2 late TDs, Buccaneers beat Saints 17-16

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes Monday night, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rally from a 13-point deficit to beat the New Orleans Saints 17-16 and tighten their grip on first place in the weak NFC South. The seven-time Super Bowl champion tossed a one-yard TD pass to rookie Cade Otton, finishing a 91-yard drive to pull within 16-10 with exactly three minutes remaining. He got the ball back with 2:29 to go, then won it with a 6-yard throw to another rookie, Rachaad White, with three seconds left.

Packers GM, coach want Rodgers back next season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A day after Aaron Rodgers said returning for a 19th season with the Green Bay Packers will require a “mutual desire on both sides”, his general manager agreed with the franchise quarterback. “Surely, yeah,” GM Brian Gutekunst said on Monday, a day after a 28-19 victory at the Chicago Bears moved the Packers to 5-8. Even with 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love waiting in the wings, the Packers want Rodgers back. Coach Matt LaFleur also said on Monday “absolutely” he’d want Rodgers back for 2023.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

AP Source: Kent State's Lewis joining Sanders at Colorado

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the hiring tells The Associated Press that Kent State’s Sean Lewis is leaving after five seasons to become offensive coordinator at Colorado for new coach Deion Sanders. Lewis will be the first prominent hire by Sanders, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal is still being finalized.

NBA

Nike says Nets' Kyrie Irving no longer one of its athletes

Kyrie Irving’s relationship with Nike is officially over. The announcement from the shoe and athletic apparel maker came a month after the company suspended the Brooklyn Nets guard as part of the fallout from him tweeting a link to a film containing antisemitic material. It was not a surprise breakup, especially after Nike co-founder Phil Knight said in the days after the company suspended Irving that he had doubts there would be any reconciliation.