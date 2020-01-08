Georgia's Fromm leaving
for NFL opportunity
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm is heading to the NFL, despite some struggles during a junior season that led to speculation he might return for one more year with the Bulldogs.
Fromm announced his decision Wednesday in a statement on his Twitter page, one week after leading the Bulldogs to a 26-14 victory over Baylor in the Sugar Bowl.
"This decision and process has been unbelievably difficult," he wrote. “But through much prayer and counsel, I have decided that it is time for me to take on the next challenge in my life and pursue my lifelong dream of playing in the NFL.”
Fromm threw for a career-high 2,860 yards this season, with 24 touchdowns and just five interceptions. But he posted the lowest completion percentage (60.8) and quarterback rating (141.2) of his college career, leading to him dropping in many NFL draft projections.
Late in the season, he had a stretch of five straight games where he failed to complete 50 percent of his passes. Once viewed as a potential top 10 pick, some analysts are now predicting that Fromm will fall into the second round.
Still, Fromm will be remembered as one of the best quarterbacks in Georgia history. He produced a 35-7 record as the Bulldogs' starter, including three straight appearances in the Southeastern Conference championship game.
McCarthy introduced as
Dallas Cowboys coach
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Mike McCarthy didn't take long before mentioning that his Super Bowl title came at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.
The former Green Bay coach then quickly added that he was ready to win his next championship with the Cowboys, who are going on 25 years since their previous trip to football's biggest stage.
McCarthy was introduced as coach of the Cowboys at a news conference Wednesday with a handful of players and dozens of Dallas staffers watching in the atrium of the indoor stadium that serves as the club's practice field.
The 56-year-old is going from one iconic franchise to another, taking over the team led for so long by Tom Landry after coaching for the club made famous by Vince Lombardi.
“The commitment will be unwavering,” McCarthy said. “I won my first Super Bowl here at North Texas. I am anxious and excited to get to work winning the next Super Bowl for the Dallas Cowboys.”
Dallas missed the playoffs at 8-8 with high expectations in a make-or-break season for Jason Garrett, whose contract expires next week. At 9½ seasons, Garrett had the second-longest tenure for a Dallas coach behind Landry (club's first 29 years).
Green Bay made nine trips to the postseason in 13 years under McCarthy. That's the only head coaching job the 56-year-old has held. He was fired during what ended up being a second straight losing season for the Packers in 2018.
McCarthy led the Packers to at least 10 wins in eight of his first 11 seasons, including four trips to the NFC championship game.
