ON THE SIDELINES

Panthers end agreement over practice facility

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper's real estate company announced they've terminated their previous agreement with the City of Rock Hill, South Carolina, leaving the future of the team's planned $800 million headquarters and practice facility up in the air. The announcement comes after the Panthers announced last month they were pausing construction on the project after failing to receive bonds from the city to pay for public infrastructure. The Panthers say the city of Rock Hill became delinquent on their obligation to fund the public infrastructure. The city disagrees, saying in a statement it has met all financial obligations and was trying to protect taxpayers.

Deshaun Watson reports to Browns

CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson reported for his first offseason program with the Browns, who mortgaged their future in acquiring the controversial quarterback in a trade. With snow falling, Watson arrived at the team’s facility in Berea, Ohio, for the voluntary program. The Browns posted a photo on Twitter of Watson, wearing a heavy winter jacket, before he entered the building. Desperate to find an elite QB, Cleveland traded three first-round draft picks and three others in March to Houston for Watson, who faces 22 civil lawsuits from women accusing him of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions. Watson also faces discipline from the NFL.

Griner's ordeal in Russia weighs on teammates

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Mercury are preparing for their WNBA season without teammate Brittney Griner. The 6-foot-9 Griner remains in Russia after being detained after arriving at a Moscow airport in mid-February. First-year Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard says she wakes up in the middle of the night sometimes, worrying about Griner. Russian authorities said a search of Griner's luggage revealed vape cartridges that allegedly contained oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. Teammates are hoping for her safe return to the United States. Her arrest came at a time of heightened political tensions over Ukraine. Since then, Russia has invaded Ukraine and remains at war.

