ON THE SIDELINES

NBA

Sarver says he's decided to sell Suns, Mercury

Robert Sarver says he has started the process of selling the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, a move that comes only eight days after he was suspended by the NBA over workplace misconduct including racist speech and hostile behavior toward employees. Sarver made the announcement Wednesday, saying selling “is the best course of action.” He has owned the teams since 2004, when he purchased it for about $400 million. He is not the lone owner, but the primary one. Forbes recently estimated the value of the Suns at $1.8 billion.

WNBA

Griner's absence from

World Cup weighing

on US teammates

SYDNEY (AP) — Brittney Griner’s absence is weighing on the minds of her USA Basketball teammates, who are trying to fill the void created by her absence as they prepare for the FIBA World Cup that begins Thursday in Australia. The Americans are expected to win without the 6-foot-8 Griner, but replacing her spirit and impact on and off the court is a challenging task. The team is keeping her in their thoughts by having no one wear her No. 15. For years, the Americans wore jersey numbers 4-15. In the World Cup they will use 4-14 and No. 16. Brionna Jones will be wearing No. 16.

GOLF

Tom Kim a fresh face for

Internationals in Presidents Cup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The International team has eight Presidents Cup rookies. No one embodies the fresh faces quite like Tom Kim. He's only 20 and has more wins this year than anyone on the International team. Kim was No. 131 in the world at the end of last year. In short order, he won twice, earned a PGA Tour card and now is No. 22. He brings as much personality as game to the Presidents Cup. He also faces a tall order. The Americans are going for their ninth straight victory and their entire team is among the top 25 in the world.

NFL

'Vegas is Vegas'

TEMPE, Ariz. — Kyler Murray appears content to let things that happened in Vegas stay in Vegas.

Police in Las Vegas said on Monday that they were investigating allegations that a fan in the stands struck the Cardinals quarterback amid celebrations of Arizona’s 29-23 overtime victory over the Raiders. Murray said the crazy ending to the game mirrored the crazy postgame situation.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday, Murray didn’t condone the smack, but also didn’t act as if he wanted to hold a grudge. Murray said “Vegas is Vegas. I'm sure he was having fun. But — I don't know — I don’t think any player should be getting touched in that matter.”

League warns Arians

TAMPA, Fla. — Former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians has received a “strongly written letter” from the NFL warning him about his sideline behavior.

Arians, who serves as the Bucs’ senior assistant to general manager Jason Licht, argued with officials from the sideline during Sunday’s 20-10 win over the Saints.

The letter warned Arians that any further inappropriate sideline conduct could result in “discipline against him and the club.”

Arians, Licht and other members of the Bucs front office watched the game from the team’s sideline because they said the Saints did not provide them with a sky box or suite. There were, however, numerous seats in the press box reserved for the organization that they did not use.