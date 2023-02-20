COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Houston back at No. 1

Houston returned to No. 1 in the AP men’s college basketball poll for the third time this season while Northwestern and Texas A&M barged into the rankings after each had a pair of impressive wins last week. The Cougars picked up 48 first-place votes from the 62-member national media panel with just two weeks left in the regular season. Alabama dropped one spot after losing to Tennessee and routing Georgia in its lone week at No. 1. The Crimson Tide held onto seven first-place votes, while Kansas also earned seven to climb two spots to No. 3. North Carolina State and Florida Atlantic dropped out after each lost games last week.

NBA

Love to sign with Miami Heat

SALT LAKE CITY — Kevin Love says has chosen to sign with the Miami Heat for the remainder of the season once he clears waivers. And a person with knowledge of the negotiations says the Heat also are finalizing plans to add another big man in free agent center Cody Zeller. That deal is expected to be completed before the team gathers in Miami to begin practice following the All-Star break. That person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the Zeller contract has not been signed.

OLYMPICS

Nations: No clarity on neutrality, no Olympics for Russia

The governments of more than 30 nations signed a letter calling on the IOC to clarify the definition of “neutrality” as it seeks a way to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes back into international sports and next year's Paris Olympics. The letter said the countries do not agree Russian and Belarusian athletes should be allowed back into competition as long as the lack of clarity and concrete details on a workable neutrality model aren't addressed. The United States, Britain, France, Canada and Germany were among those signing. Those five countries brought nearly one-fifth of all the athletes to the Tokyo Games in 2021. The letter was the product of a Feb. 10 summit in London.