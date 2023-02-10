Thomas, Revis headline HOF

PHOENIX (AP) — Six-time All-Pro offensive lineman Joe Thomas and lockdown cornerback Darrelle Revis got voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on their first try. Thomas and Revis join a new class of Hall of Famers that also includes return finalists DeMarcus Ware, Zach Thomas and Ronde Barber. Senior candidates Joe Klecko, Chuck Howley and Ken Riley, along with coaching candidate Don Coryell also got voted into the Hall and will be inducted in Canton, Ohio, this summer.

Tiger to play at Riviera

Tiger Woods is returning to competition next week at Riviera in Los Angeles for the Genesis Invitational. It will be his first time playing and walking since the British Open last summer. Woods says it will be an “actual” PGA Tour event. That's a reference to him playing only three majors last year, and missing all of 2021 recovering from a car crash. His last regular PGA Tour event was October 2020. Woods had pointed to Riviera even as he recovered from a foot injury in December. He is the tournament host of the $20 million event.