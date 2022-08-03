ON THE SIDELINES

Brissett 'ready' to fill in for Watson

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett has temporarily moved into the starting spot following Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Brissett also started for New England, Indianapolis and Miami, which all had him in a backup role before he was forced to start due to suspensions, injuries or in the Colts' case, Andrew Luck's retirement in 2019. The 29-year-old Brissett's ability to jump in in a pinch is one of the reasons Cleveland signed him a day after trading for Watson.

NFL suspends Kawaan Baker for 6 games

METAIRIE, La. — Saints second-year receiver Kawaan Baker is facing a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy. A statement from the NFL on Tuesday says Baker is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. He'll be allowed to return to the Saints’ active roster on Oct. 17, following New Orleans' Week 6 home game against Cincinnati. Baker played in college for South Alabama and was New Orleans’ seventh-round draft choice in 2021. He spent the bulk of his first NFL season on the Saints’ practice squad.