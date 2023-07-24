NFL

Watson ‘in a different space’ after suspension

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Deshaun Watson’s second summer with the Browns is nothing like his first. A year ago, the quarterback was enveloped in uncertainty while waiting to see if the NFL would punish him. The league did, suspending him for 11 games after two dozen women accused him of sexual misconduct and assault during massage therapy sessions while he played for Houston. Watson said the time away changed him for the better and he’s trying to move forward in a positive way.

Garoppolo cleared to open training camp with the Raiders

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passed a physical on his injured left foot and will begin training camp with the Las Vegas Raiders, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Sunday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because no announcement has been made. Training camp opens Wednesday. Garoppolo did not participate in organized team activities because of the foot injury.

Chubb among running backs to discuss devalued position

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Cleveland Browns star Nick Chubb was one of several NFL running backs to take part in a Zoom call on Saturday night to discuss the current trend of their position being underpaid and devalued by some teams. Chubb is under contract through next season, but said he has already contemplated his future in a market increasingly becoming less friendly to running backs. Chubb was on the call with Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey and others. Barkley has threatened to sit out training camp in protest after he couldn’t come to terms on a long-term contract last week.

TENNIS

Djokovic withdraws from Toronto tournament

TORONTO — Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the National Bank Open, opting for additional rest after his loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final. Tennis Canada announced Sunday that Djokovic pulled out of the only Canadian stop on the ATP Tour schedule due to fatigue.

TOUR DE FRANCE

Jonas Vingegaard wins for 2nd straight year

PARIS (AP) — Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard has won the Tour de France for a second straight year as cycling’s most storied race finished on the famed Champs-Élysées. With a huge lead built up over main rival Tadej Pogačar, Vingegaard knew the victory was effectively already his again ahead of the largely ceremonial stage Sunday at the end of the 110th edition of the Tour.

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP

US gets 3-0 victory over Vietnam

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Sophia Smith scored twice for the United States in the opening half and the two-time defending champions kicked off the Women’s World Cup with a 3-0 victory over tournament first-timers Vietnam on Saturday. Lindsey Horan added a goal for the favored Americans, who have won four World Cups overall and are vying for an unprecedented three-peat at the tournament co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand. Vietnam drew comparisons to the Americans’ opponent in the 2019 World Cup opener, Thailand, which the U.S. thumped 13-0. But Vietnam was surprisingly resilient and kept the game as close as possible.

NBA

Jordan’s sale of the Charlotte Hornets approved

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to a person familiar with the situation, the NBA Board of Governors has voted to approve Michael Jordan’s sale of the Charlotte Hornets to an ownership group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall. The decision ends Jordan’s 13-year run as majority owner of the underachieving franchise. Jordan will remain on as a minority owner.

WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

China wins two golds

FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — China dominated the second day of the swimming world championships by winning back-to-back gold medals in the first 10 minutes of the session. Zhang Yufei won the women’s 100-meter butterfly and Qin Haiyang went wire-to-wire in the men’s 100 breaststroke. Zhang rallied over the final 15 meters to win in 56.12 seconds. Margaret MacNeil of Canada finished second and Torri Huske of the United States was third two years after placing fourth in the event at the Tokyo Olympics. Qin won his race only a few minutes before Zhang’s triumph. Nic Fink of the United States, Nicolo Martinenghi of Italy and Arno Kamming of the Netherlands finished in a three-way tie for second place.

OLYLMPICS

Russian athletes can qualify for Olympic spots

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Officials from many of the sports on the Olympic program are still split on how to treat Russian athletes one year before the Paris Games and nearly a year-and-a-half since the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Various governing bodies are increasingly allowing teams of Russians back into Olympic qualifying competitions as neutral competitors without national flags or anthems.