ON THE SIDELINES

NFL

Hayden Hurst named finalist for Salute to Service award

NEW YORK — Former Gamecock and Cincinnati tight end Hayden Hurst, along with San Francisco TE George Kittle and Washington head coach Ron Rivera are the three finalists for the NFL's Salute to Service Award.

The league on Wednesday announced the finalists for the 12th annual award. It's designated for exceptional effort to honor and support members of the military community. The winner will be announced at the NFL Honors ceremony on Feb. 9 in Phoenix along with the rest of the on-field performance awards.

TENNIS

Wimbledon men's doubles reduced to best-of-3 format

WIMBLEDON, England — The men’s doubles format at Wimbledon has been changed to best-of-three sets to bring it in line with the other three Grand Slam tournaments. The All England Club announced the switch from best-of-five sets and said the reduction could attract more players to enter doubles at Wimbledon. The club says the update also provides the referee’s office “with greater certainty when scheduling matches during the event."

Paul tops Shelton at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia — Tommy Paul has reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 at the Australian Open. Paul is the first man from the United States to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Paul will face 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in the semifinals Friday. Djokovic beat Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-2, 6-4. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Karen Khachanov meet in the other men’s semifinal Friday. Aryna Sabalenka and Magda Linette advanced to the semifinals with victories. The other women's semifinal is Victoria Azarenka against Elena Rybakina.