ON THE SIDELINES

Hamlin communicating, showing improvement

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's doctors say the player has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since going into cardiac arrest Monday — and his first question was “did we win?” Doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center said in a conference call with reporters that Hamlin remains critically ill and in the hospital’s intensive care unit. But they say it appears his neurological function is intact, meaning he can follow commands and move. The developments come as the Bills return to practice for the first time since Hamlin collapsed during the first quarter of Buffalo’s game against the Bengals.

Higgins says 'I'm in a good place right now'

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins said he’s “in a good place right now” after hearing from Damar Hamlin's mother about his improvement on Thursday. Higgins was involved in the hit that came right before the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field during the game Monday night. Doctors say Hamlin has made “remarkable improvement” in the last 24 hours. In his first public comments since Hamlin collapsed and the game was suspended, Higgins says he feels good "just knowing that he’s OK, he’s doing better, and it makes me feel better inside.”

Thomas, Revis, Freeney picked as Hall of Fame finalists

Joe Thomas, Darrelle Revis and Dwight Freeney are finalists in their first year of eligibility for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2023. The 15 modern-day players who will be considered later this month by the selection committee include returning finalists DeMarcus Ware, Patrick Willis, Zach Thomas and Andre Johnson. Six other returning finalists were announced with Jared Allen, Willie Anderson, Ronde Barber, Devin Hester, Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne getting back to this stage. Defensive backs Albert Lewis and Darren Woodson made it to this stage for the first time after previously being eliminated in the semifinal stage.

49ers' Deebo Samuel could return

San Francisco receiver Deebo Samuel is poised to come back for a playoff run. He managed to return to practice last week and could play in the regular season finale Sunday against Arizona. Samuel said he wanted to see how his body responds in practice this week before knowing if he will play against the Cardinals.

Cardinals' Murray has ACL surgery

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray said he had “successful” knee surgery to repair an ACL injury that he suffered against the New England Patriots on Dec. 12. The 25-year-old Murray posted a picture of himself laying in a hospital bed with the message: “ACL surgery was successful, thank you for all the love and prayers. I appreciate the support and positivity more than I can express, I’ll be back.”

Dolphins sign QB Glennon

Miami signed veteran quarterback Mike Glennon to their practice squad because of injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has not named a starter for Sunday’s regular-season finale. The Dolphins can make the playoffs with a win over the New York Jets and a New England loss to Buffalo.

Bears' Fields to miss finale

Justin Fields won’t get a chance to break the single-season rushing record for an NFL quarterback. Coach Matt Eberflus said the QB will miss the season finale against the Minnesota Vikings because of a strained hip and Nathan Peterman will start in his place. Fields finishes his second season with 1,143 yards rushing, 63 shy of the record of 1,206 set by Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson in 2019 during his MVP season.