Bryant's body among
four identified at crash site
LOS ANGELES — The bodies of Kobe Bryant and three other people killed when a helicopter smashed into a foggy Los Angeles hillside have been identified, the Los Angeles County coroner's office said Tuesday.
Fingerprints were used to confirm the identity of Bryant, 41, along with John Altobelli, 56; Sarah Chester, 45, and the pilot, 50-year-old Ara Zobayan, the Medical Examiner-Coroner reported.
While the department had not yet formally identified five other victims, relatives and acquaintances have identified them as Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna; Sarah Chester's 13-year-old daughter Payton; Altobelli's wife, Keri, and daughter, Alyssa; and Christina Mauser, a girls' basketball coach at a Southern California elementary school.
The last of the bodies and the wreckage were recovered from the Calabasas hillside on Tuesday, authorities said.
Determining what caused the crash will take months, federal investigators said at an afternoon news conference.
The helicopter descended for about a minute before crashing. It was traveling at more than 2,000 feet a minute when it hit the ground, “so we know that this was a high-energy impact crash," but it appeared that the aircraft was in one piece when it struck the ground, the National Transportation Safety Board's Jennifer Homendy said.
However, it is too soon to determine whether the pilot was still in control of the aircraft during that descent, she said.
Baker, Astros near
a contract agreement
HOUSTON (AP) — Dusty Baker is working to finalize an agreement to become manager of the Houston Astros, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not yet been completed.
Once finalized, the 70-year-old Baker will become the oldest manager in the big leagues. He will take over from A.J. Hinch, who was fired Jan. 13 just an hour after he was suspended for the season by Major League Baseball for his role in Houston’s sign-stealing scandal.
Baker has 22 years of managerial experience, starting in 1993 with the San Francisco Giants.
A three-time National League Manager of the Year, Baker most recently managed the Washington Nationals, who let him go after a 97-65 season in 2017. Since 2018, Baker has served as a special adviser to San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer.
Federer fends off seven
match points to reach semis
MELBOURNE, Australia — Roger Federer was not going to go gently, no matter how daunting the number of match points — his opponent accumulated seven — no matter how achy his 38-year-old legs, no matter how slow his serves, no matter how off-target his groundstrokes.
Down to his last gasp time and again against someone a decade younger 100th-ranked Tennys Sandgren of the United States, Federer somehow pulled off a memorable comeback to reach the Australian Open semifinals for the 15th time.
Despite all sorts of signs he was not quite himself for much of the match, Federer beat the biceps-baring, hard-hitting, court-covering Tennessean Sandgren 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (8), 6-3 on Tuesday in a rollicking quarterfinal that appeared to be over long before it truly was.
Federer's next match will come against defending champion Novak Djokovic, who overwhelmed No. 32 Milos Raonic 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (1) to improve to 10-0 against the 2016 Wimbledon runner-up.
It'll be the 50th meeting between No. 3 Federer, who has won 20 Grand Slam titles, and No. 2 Djokovic, who owns 16.
The last two men's quarterfinals are Wednesday: Rafael Nadal vs. Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev vs. Stan Wawrinka.
One women's semifinal was set Tuesday: No. 1 Ash Barty, trying to become the first Australian Open singles champion from the host country since the 1970s, against No. 14 Sofia Kenin, a 21-year-old American never before this far at any major tournament.
Wednesday's quarterfinals are Simona Halep vs. Anett Kontaveit and Garbiñe Muguruza vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.
