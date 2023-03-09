NFL

Lamar Jackson gets

nonexclusive

franchise tag from Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens say they are designating Lamar Jackson as their franchise player. That prevents him from becoming an unrestricted free agent this month after the expiration of his rookie contract. The nonexclusive franchise tag means Jackson can negotiate with other teams, but the Ravens would have a chance to match any agreement. If they choose not to match, they’d receive two first-round draft picks in return. If Jackson plays this season on the franchise tag, he’d make $32.4 million.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Alabama's Miller calls shooting 'heartbreaking'

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama star Brandon Miller talked publicly for the first time since police said he was at the scene of a fatal shooting. Miller says he can “never lose sight of the fact that a family has lost one of their loved ones that night.” He called it a ”really heartbreaking situation." Miller has led the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide to a regular-season Southeastern Conference title and potential No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed as a freshman. Police say he brought the gun allegedly used in the murder of 23-year-old Jamea Harris to the shooting scene on Jan. 15. Miller hasn't been charged with a crime.

Boeheim's long career at Syracuse ends

Jim Boeheim’s 47-year tenure as coach at Syracuse ended Wednesday, with the university saying Orange assistant Adrian Autry has been promoted into the job. The move came less than three hours after Syracuse lost to Wake Forest in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament, after which Boeheim hinted at retirement but said it would ultimately be the university’s decision.

Appleby is ACC AP player of year

Tyree Appleby of Wake Forest is The Associated Press ACC player of the year. Appleby is a graduate transfer from Florida who became the Demon Deacons second straight player to earn the honor after Alondes Williams took it a season ago. Jeff Capel of Pitt was voted the ACC coach of the year while Duke freshman Kyle Filipowski was the league's newcomer of the year.

NBA

Morant to miss 4 more games, police say no charges

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will be away from the team for at least four more games. The team made that announcement Wednesday. Police say Morant won't face charges in Colorado related to the livestreamed video in which he appeared to be displaying a gun in a strip club. The Glendale Police Department says it looked into the video streamed on Morant's Instagram channel while the two-time All-Star appearing to hold a firearm and found no proof that a crime was committed. Glendale is an enclave surrounded by the city of Denver. The video was streamed from a club early Saturday, hours after the Grizzlies played in Denver. Morant has said he will get help while he is away from the team, without elaborating what he means.

Pau Gasol gets emotional as Lakers retire his jersey

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers have retired Pau Gasol's No. 16 jersey. They hung it in the rafters of their arena alongside the No. 24 worn by Kobe Bryant. The two teamed up to reach three straight NBA Finals and to win two championships after Gasol joined the Lakers in 2008. The Spanish 7-footer says he was overwhelmed with emotions about his seven years with the Lakers. Gasol’s versatile game complemented Bryant’s scoring prowess perfectly when Gasol decided to be a supporting player. The two also formed a deep off-court friendship that endured to Bryant’s death.