ON THE SIDELINES

49ers sign return specialist Ray-Ray McCloud

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers signed former Clemson Tiger and free agent wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud to a two-year deal on Tuesday.

McCloud has been one of the more productive returners since entering the NFL as a sixth-round pick by Buffalo in 2018. He led the league in yards on punt returns with 367 last season and had the most combined yards on punt and kick returns with 1,143 for Pittsburgh.

In four seasons with Buffalo, Carolina and Pittsburgh, McCloud has 64 catches for 390 yards and eight carries for 84 yards on offense and averages 22.4 yards per kick return and 9.5 yards per punt return.

LB Smith to sign with Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings and free agent outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith agreed to terms on a three-year, $42 million contract on Tuesday, giving the team a pass-rushing boost from a player recently let go by their biggest rival.

Smith, who was released by the Green Bay Packers last week in a cost-cutting move, has incentives to earn up to $47 million over the life of the deal. The 29-year-old Smith was a Pro Bowl pick in 2019 and 2020 with a combined 26 sacks in 32 games, but he had a major back injury last season and appeared in only one game for the NFC North champions.

Fournette stays with Bucs

Shortly after completing a visit with the New England Patriots on Monday night, running back Leonard Fournette agreed to terms with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a three-year, $21 million contract.

Fournette, 27, had the best overall season of his career in 2021, rushing for 812 yards and eight touchdowns while catching 69 passes for 454 yards and and two scores.

Fournette tweeted last week that he deserved to be paid among the top five running backs in the NFL.

Watson deal cost rises

The price for Deshaun Watson went up for the Cleveland Browns in 24 hours.

Cleveland's trade for the legally entangled quarterback became official Sunday, when the Browns finalized the complex deal. A three-time Pro Bowler, Watson has been accused of sexual misconduct by 22 female massage therapists.

The Browns' announcement also included terms of the deal that turned out to be inaccurate.

On Monday, when the trade hit the NFL transactions wire, the Browns had sent first- and fourth-round draft picks in 2022 (Nos. 13 and 107), first- and third-rounders in 2023 and first- and fourth-rounders in 2024 to the Texans.

In exchange, the Browns got Watson and a sixth-rounder in 2024.

The original deal didn't include the fourth-round pick this season and had Cleveland getting back a fifth-rounder in '24. The team did not provide any reason for the change.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0