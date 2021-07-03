ON THE SIDELINES

Mark Richt has Parkinson's

ATLANTA (AP) — Former Georgia and Miami football coach Mark Richt has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

Richt, who guided the Bulldogs for 15 seasons and closed out his coaching career at alma mater Miami, made the announcement on Twitter.

“I have been waddling around lately and people have been asking me what's wrong,” he wrote Thursday. “I've decided to tell everyone at the same time. I have been diagnosed with Parkinson's.”

The 61-year-old Richt said he is relying on his deep faith to cope with the condition.

“Truthfully I look at it as a momentarily light affliction compared to the future glory in heaven,” he wrote. “Thank you Jesus for promising us a future blessing of a glorified body that has no sin and no disease.”

Richt said he intends to continue in his role as an analyst on the ACC Network.

Cowboys to appear

on 'Hard Knocks'

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys will be featured on the "Hard Knocks" documentary series this summer for the third time in the program's 16 seasons.