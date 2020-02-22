ON THE SIDELINES

Wheatley died in 1992, and when the Hall of Fame returned the items to his family they went to Dennis as executor of Wheatley's estate. Now, he's decided to sell them as part of Heritage Auctions' Winter Platinum Night Sports Auction offerings.

Dennis says Wheatley had told him, "If you ever want to sell the medal, just do it. Somebody will appreciate it. I decided it was time for the medal to move on."

Another notable item available in the auction is a signed letter by baseball star Lou Gehrig to his doctors at the Mayo Clinic in which he discusses his ALS. The letter is dated Dec. 2, 1939 -- nearly five months after his "Luckiest Man" speech at Yankee Stadium. The four-page letter, estimated to be valued around $80,000, concludes with a pencil signature and a note to his doctor saying he was providing "a specimen of my handwriting."

"A look into this letter and into his correspondence with his doctors makes for a really neat piece," said Chris Ivy, Heritage's director of sports auctions. "To be able to have what very well could be his last signed letter would be very interesting to a collector and something that really was able to set their collection apart as one of the elite autograph collections in the world."

Bidding on the items in the auction ends Sunday.

