ON THE SIDELINES

Former Gamecock breaks foot, will miss NFL combine
Former South Carolina football star Bryan Edwards broke his foot and will miss the NFL combine.
The product of Conway High School was part of Will Muschamp’s first recruiting class and left South Carolina as the school’s all-time leading receiver. He reported the news of his injury Friday on Twitter.
“I was itching for my chance to show the world what I could do at the combine and felt like I was going to silence a lot of doubters and solidify myself as one of the best receivers in the draft,” Edwards shared. “Unfortunately I broke my foot preparing for the combine and will need a few months to recover.”
The combine is in Indianapolis will run Feb. 24 to March 1.
Edwards led the Gamecocks with 71 catches, 816 yards and six touchdowns last season. He only played in 10 games, as a knee injury kept him out for games against Texas A&M and Clemson.
Last season, he put off entering the NFL and returned to play out his senior season.
“This has been extremely disappointing for me,” Edwards tweeted, “just because of how diligent I worked to get back to 100%. But that’s life. I’m no stranger to adversity or hard work.”
For his career, he posted 234 catches and 3,045 yards, both program records. His 22 receiving touchdowns were just short of Alshon Jeffery’s mark of 23.
CBS ranks Edwards as the 68th-best player in the draft and the 11th-best wide receiver.
Hall of Famer Perry leads 7 into SC Athletic Hall of Fame
COLUMBIA — Baseball Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry is among seven named to the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame.
Perry won 314 games over 21 seasons and won the Cy Young Award with the Cleveland Indians in 1972 and the San Diego Padres in 1978. He was also baseball coach at Limestone College in the Palmetto State.
Also named were former big league pitcher and executive Ed Lynch, who played at South Carolina, and Dan Driessen, a member of Cincinnati's "Big Red Machine," who is from Hilton Head. Others named to the hall are former NFL players Peter Boulware and C.J. Spiller.
The group will be inducted in ceremonies on May 11.
First basketball Olympic gold medal up for auction
Bill Dennis remembers the stories his father-in-law Bill Wheatley would tell about playing in the 1936 Olympics.
It was the first time basketball was a medal sport in the international event, and the United States won gold in Berlin. As team captain, Wheatley went up to the podium during the medal ceremony and received the Olympic wreath and first basketball gold medal from James Naismith, who invented the game. His teammates each received their medals afterward.
Wheatley died in 1992, and when the Hall of Fame returned the items to his family they went to Dennis as executor of Wheatley's estate. Now, he's decided to sell them as part of Heritage Auctions' Winter Platinum Night Sports Auction offerings.
Dennis says Wheatley had told him, "If you ever want to sell the medal, just do it. Somebody will appreciate it. I decided it was time for the medal to move on."
Another notable item available in the auction is a signed letter by baseball star Lou Gehrig to his doctors at the Mayo Clinic in which he discusses his ALS. The letter is dated Dec. 2, 1939 -- nearly five months after his "Luckiest Man" speech at Yankee Stadium. The four-page letter, estimated to be valued around $80,000, concludes with a pencil signature and a note to his doctor saying he was providing "a specimen of my handwriting."
"A look into this letter and into his correspondence with his doctors makes for a really neat piece," said Chris Ivy, Heritage's director of sports auctions. "To be able to have what very well could be his last signed letter would be very interesting to a collector and something that really was able to set their collection apart as one of the elite autograph collections in the world."
Bidding on the items in the auction ends Sunday.