ON THE SIDELINES

BASEBALL

Soto takes Home Run Derby title

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Washington Nationals star Juan Soto won his first Home Run Derby. He held off Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodríguez in the final 19-18. The 23-year-old Soto hit 53 total homers to win the midseason power showcase, showing off his incredible talent. Soto was locked in at the plate even during a tumultuous recent stretch packed with speculation about his possible departure from the Nats after turning down a huge contract extension. Soto beat Cleveland’s José Ramírez 18-17 in the first round before getting past 42-year-old Albert Pujols 16-15 to reach the final.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Staley upset Aliyah Boston not invited to ESPYs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley is calling out ESPN and its ESPY awards show for not inviting national player of the year Aliyah Boston to the ceremonies this week. Boston is the 6-foot-5 rising senior who helped the Gamecocks to their second national title in April. Boston won several national player of the year awards this past season, including the Wooden Award and AP player of the year. Boston is nominated for an ESPY as best college athlete among women's sports. Staley wondered how no one deciding on invitations could see the uproar not having Boston would bring.

TOUR DE FRANCE

Houle takes stage win,

Vingegaard keeps lead

FOIX, France — Canadian cyclist Hugo Houle claimed an emotional first-ever grand tour stage victory as Jonas Vingegaard stayed in the overall lead of the Tour de France after a tough 16th stage. Houle attacked on the approach to the final climb and finished one minute, 10 seconds ahead of Valentin Madouas and Israel-Premier Tech teammate Michael Woods. Houle dedicated the win to his brother, Pierrick, who was killed 10 years ago in a hit-and-run car accident while out jogging. Vingegaard maintained his lead of 2:22 over two-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar and 2:43 over Geraint Thomas.

TRACK AND FIELD

Semenya is back, so is her sport's thorniest problem

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South African runner Caster Semenya's surprise return to the world championships this week coincides with a new reckoning over the rules in track and field that regulate the participation of women with high natural testosterone in female events. Semenya is a two-time Olympic champion in the 800 meters. She was banned from that event after losing her appeal of a World Athletics regulation that made women with a certain intersex condition ineligible for some races. She is not transgender, but her case carries strong implications for how transgender athletes are treated and classified. The track and field body says it will review both its rules relating to transgender women and the separate issue of women with intersex conditions like Semenya at the end of the year.

Fraser-Pryce, Jamaica sweep 100-meter sprint

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce sped her way back to the top of the sprint game Monday, winning her fifth world title at 100 meters by leading a Jamaican sweep and knocking off the reigning Olympic champion, Elaine Thompson-Herah. The 35-year-old Fraser-Pryce led all the way and crossed the line in 10.67 seconds. She defeated second-place finisher Shericka Jackson by 0.06 seconds while Thompson-Herah finished a surprising third.