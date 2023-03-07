NFL

Geno Smith get 3-year deal with Seahawks

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to terms with quarterback Geno Smith on a three-year contract that keeps the AP comeback player of the year in the Pacific Northwest. The contract is the first big payday in Smith's career. He will go into 2023 as the presumptive starter with the Seahawks and a chance to build upon his success from last year. Smith was one of the feel-good stories in the league last season, leading Seattle to a 9-8 record and a playoff berth. He threw for 4,282 yards, a career best and a franchise record. He also led the NFL in completion percentage.