ON THE SIDELINES

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

CFP expansion talks head toward October

ROSEMONT, Ill. — The conference commissioners who manage the College Football Playoff have met for almost seven hours to work on expanding the postseason system from four to 12 teams as soon as the 2024 season. There is still much work to be done. CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock says “We will not wrap up this week.” The CFP management committee is scheduled to convene again at the Big Ten offices for a few hours Wednesday morning. They are set to meet again in person in Dallas on Oct. 20. Expansion talks were revived by the university presidents and chancellors who oversee the College Football Playoff last month.

GOLF

Mickelson asks to remove name from lawsuit against PGA Tour

Phil Mickelson and three other LIV Golf players have asked a federal judge to remove their names from the antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Ian Poulter filed separately to have their names removed from the lawsuit. That leaves only three players and Saudi-funded LIV Golf as plaintiffs. The players are Bryson DeChambeau, Peter Uihlein and Matt Jones. The lawsuit is scheduled to go to trial in January of 2024. Mickelson has been the driving force among PGA Tour players in getting the Saudi-funded rival league going.

NBA

Nets coach downplays drama around Durant's demands

NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash says he never thought that Kevin Durant's demand to be traded or for Nash to be canned was quite right. Nash says that there are “a lot of things behind the scenes” and that he, Durant, the general manager and the team's owners all sat down over the summer and hashed it out. Durant has said he was frustrated by how poorly the Nets played while he was sidelined by a knee injury in January and February. Now the Nets have Durant and a healthy Ben Simmons and plan to move forward.

NBA unveils reimagined app, with offerings for fans

The NBA has unveiled a reimagined app. The league says it will help bring fans closer to the game by offering better streaming options and access to more highlights as close to real-time as possible. The app is more than two years in the making, with plans for the project starting in earnest about a month before the NBA’s pandemic shutdown in March 2020. It uses artificial intelligence to give fans the sort of content they would want, whether watching a game from inside an NBA arena or anywhere else.