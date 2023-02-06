COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Purdue stays No. 1 in AP Top 25; Clemson drops out

Purdue remains atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll despite losing its second game of the season. The new poll out Monday also saw Marquette push into the top 10 and North Carolina State make its first poll appearance in four years. The Boilermakers earned 38 of 62 first-place votes to stay at No. 1 for a third straight week and seventh time this season. Houston rose to No. 2 with 22 first-place votes. Marquette is in the top 10 for the first time since 2019. That also was the last time N.C. State was ranked before checking in at No. 22. Florida Atlantic (No. 19), Clemson (No. 20) and Auburn (No. 25) fell out of this week's poll.

NFL

Seven-time Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Green retires

PHOENIX — Seven-time Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Green retired on Monday after 12 seasons in the NFL.

The 34-year-old spent a decade with the Cincinnati Bengals before signing with the Arizona Cardinals for the last two seasons of his career.

Selected by the Bengals with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2011 draft out of Georgia, Green was a Pro Bowl selection in each of his first seven seasons, topping 1,000 yards receiving six times.

The 6-foot-4, 207-pounder had a rare blend of size and speed and his low-key personality made him a favorite among teammates. He teamed with quarterback Andy Dalton to lead the Bengals to the playoffs every year from 2011 to 2015, though they never won a game in the postseason.

“I’ve never been a man of many words, so I’ll keep this short,” Green wrote in an Instagram post. “Thank you. Thank you to all who have supported, encouraged, and inspired me throughout my career.

"Special thank you to the University of Georgia, Cincinnati Bengals, and Arizona Cardinals for the opportunity to pursue my dreams. I’ve stayed true to the game and it owes me nothing. Be blessed.. Love y’all! The next chapter begins…”

He missed the 2019 season with an ankle injury, but returned to the Bengals in 2020.

Green was solid in his first season with the Cardinals in 2021, catching 54 passes for 848 yards and three TDs. His production dipped to 24 catches for 236 yards and two TDs this season, though he remained a popular presence in the Cardinals locker room.

He finishes his career with 10,514 yards receiving — which ranks 44th in NFL history — and had 70 touchdown catches.

Brady will not move into Fox announcing booth until 2024

LOS ANGELES — Tom Brady told Colin Cowherd during Monday’s episode of “The Herd” on FS1 and Fox Sports Radio that he will not start his broadcasting career with Fox until the 2024 season. The seven-time Super Bowl champion — who retired last week after a 23-year career with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers — signed a 10-year deal with Fox last May to become the network’s top analyst when he decided to retire for good. Brady is expected to eventually join Kevin Burkhardt on Fox’s top team.

NFC rallies to 35-33 win over AFC in Pro Bowl

LAS VEGAS — Kirk Cousins threw three touchdowns passes Sunday to rally the NFC to a 35-33 victory over the AFC in the Pro Bowl Games and end that conference’s five-game losing streak. Cousins completed 15 of 19 passes for 150 yards in the third and final flag football game of the NFL’s reformatted all-star game. His AFC counterpart, Derek Carr, was 6 of 12 for 104 yards, two TDs and an interception. Based on the earlier flag games and skills competitions, the AFC took a 21-15 lead into the final flag game.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

National team takes 27-10 win at Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. — Maryland’s Chris Ryland kicked four field goals and Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener passed for 139 yards and a touchdown to lead the National team to a 27-10 victory over the American team in the Senior Bowl. Haener, named the game's MVP, delivered a 44-yard touchdown pass to Stanford receiver Michael Wilson in the fourth quarter. The American team’s biggest play came early in the fourth when Virginia’s Anthony Johnson Jr. returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown. Johnson was wearing the No. 15 jersey in honor of wide receiver Devin Chandler, who was among three Cavaliers players shot and killed in November.

MLB

Max Fried loses to Braves in salary arbitration

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pitcher Max Fried has lost to the Atlanta Braves in salary arbitration. He'll make $13.5 million in the upcoming season instead of his $15 million request. Mark Burstein, Fredric Horowitz and Jeanne Vonhof issued their decision a day after hearing arguments. Fried won a $6.85 million salary last year in arbitration instead of the team’s $6.6 million proposal. Fried followed former Atlanta teammate Dansby Swanson in going to a hearing in consecutive years. Fried was 14-7 for the second straight season and lowered his ERA to 2.48. He was a first-time All-Star last season and second in Cy Young Award voting.