ON THE SIDELINES

TOUR DE FRANCE

Pogacar wins Stage 17

PEYRAGUDES, France (AP) — Tadej Pogacar has claimed a third stage win at this year's Tour de France as he sprinted away from Jonas Vingegaard in the punishing last climb of a grueling trek in the Pyrenees. But the two-time defending champion has failed to take significant time out of the Tour leader. Pogacar attacked in the brutal final kilometer up to Peyragudes but could not drop Vingegaard, who made another big step toward what would be his first Tour de France title. Vingegaard now has an overall lead of 2 minutes, 18 seconds over Pogacar.

GOLF

Stenson joins Saudi tour, removed as Ryder Cup captain

Henrik Stenson is out as Ryder Cup captain for Europe. The European tour says decisions for his personal life go against the contract he signed to be captain four months ago. In the middle of it all is the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series. Stenson confirmed that he has agreed to play for LIV Golf. It's a direct challenge to the European tour and Stenson effectively had to choose between being the Ryder Cup captain or taking guaranteed cash from a Saudi-funded league. Europe is now looking for a new captain.

Golf Hall of Fame to move back to Pinehurst

The World Golf Hall of Fame is leaving Florida and returning to North Carolina. It will be part of the USGA’s campus at Pinehurst and stage two induction ceremonies during the U.S. Open weeks in 2024 and 2029. The move will involve relocating some of the artifacts that have been on display at the World Golf Hall of Fame in St. Augustine, Florida. That opened in 1998 and will close after the 25-year lease runs out next year. The USGA is building a secondary campus at Pinehurst and will manage day-to-day operations of the hall.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Texas A&M's Smith arrested on DWI, weapons, pot charges

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Texas A&M receiver Ainias Smith has been arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Brazos County jail records show that Smith was arrested by Texas A&M police early Wednesday and was booked into jail. The records show he posted $8,000 bond and was released later Wednesday. A Texas A&M spokesman says Smith has been suspended from the football team per athletic department policy following his arrest. Smith was scheduled to attend SEC Media Days on Thursday in Atlanta with coach Jimbo Fisher and two other players.