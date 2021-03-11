ON THE SIDELINES

In a statement, White said the positive test for someone within the program came after Wednesday's win against Louisville, the Blue Devils' second win in as many days in Greensboro. Before this, there had been no positive tests all season for a player or coach, he said.

Davis, Olsen remembered for greatness

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thomas Davis and Greg Olsen, two beloved NFL players who developed into iconic figures in the Charlotte community, officially retired together on Thursday as members of the Carolina Panthers.

Davis and Olsen signed one-day contracts with Carolina and were honored jointly during a 90-minute virtual ceremony at Bank of America Stadium that was broadcast live on the team's website.

"For the people here in Carolina, you guys are family -- and I'm glad you guys came back home today," Panthers owner David Tepper said.

Davis spent 14 of his 16 NFL seasons with the Panthers and is the team's franchise leader in tackles with 1,258. Olsen spent nine of his 14 seasons in Carolina, finishing with 742 receptions for 8,683 yards, both fifth most in NFL history among tight ends.

But their success on the field was superseded by their reputation for giving back to the Charlotte community.