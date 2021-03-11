ON THE SIDELINES

Thumb injury slows Inciarte's battle with Pache
Ender Inciarte's attempt to win a starting job in the Atlanta Braves' outfield is temporarily on hold as he recovers from a thumb injury.
Rookie Cristian Pache, the Braves' choice over Inciarte to fill in during the postseason last year, is competing for the starting job in center field.
Braves manager Brian Snitker said Thursday that Inciarte hurt his thumb when he got hit by the fists with an inside pitch during a recent at-bat.
Snitker said he does not know when Inciarte will be able to play.
Duke pulls out of ACC Tournament
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Duke arrived at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament hoping to make an unprecedented run to extend its long NCAA Tournament streak.
Instead, the Blue Devils abruptly had to pull out of the tournament and end its season due to a positive COVID-19 test and the resulting quarantining and contact tracing.
The ACC announced that the Blue Devils' quarterfinal game against No. 15 Florida State for Thursday night has been canceled. And athletics director Kevin White said Duke's season is over, ending the Blue Devils' streak of 24 consecutive NCAA appearances that began in 1996.
In a statement, White said the positive test for someone within the program came after Wednesday's win against Louisville, the Blue Devils' second win in as many days in Greensboro. Before this, there had been no positive tests all season for a player or coach, he said.
Davis, Olsen remembered for greatness
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thomas Davis and Greg Olsen, two beloved NFL players who developed into iconic figures in the Charlotte community, officially retired together on Thursday as members of the Carolina Panthers.
Davis and Olsen signed one-day contracts with Carolina and were honored jointly during a 90-minute virtual ceremony at Bank of America Stadium that was broadcast live on the team's website.
"For the people here in Carolina, you guys are family -- and I'm glad you guys came back home today," Panthers owner David Tepper said.
Davis spent 14 of his 16 NFL seasons with the Panthers and is the team's franchise leader in tackles with 1,258. Olsen spent nine of his 14 seasons in Carolina, finishing with 742 receptions for 8,683 yards, both fifth most in NFL history among tight ends.
But their success on the field was superseded by their reputation for giving back to the Charlotte community.
Davis was the Walter Payton Man of the Year award recipient in 2014, while Olsen was selected as a finalist for the award in 2017 and 2018.
Davis started the Defending Dreams Foundation which strives to encourage students to develop the essential life and social skills that will make them leaders of the community. Olsen created the HEARTest Yard Fund foundation along with Atrium Health to help other families after his son T.J. was diagnosed early in his life with a congenital heart condition.