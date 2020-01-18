Clemson's Simmons declares for draft
CLEMSON (AP) — Clemson's "Swiss Army Knife" linebacker Isaiah Simmons is going pro.
Simmons is a 6-foot-4, 230-pound defender from Olathe, Kansas. He announced his decision Saturday on social media.
Simmons won the Butkus Award as the nation's top linebacker. He was also a first-team All-American and the Atlantic Coast Conference defensive player of the year.
He led Clemson with 107 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and eight sacks this season. He also led the team in quarterback pressures and was tied for lead in pass breakups.
At the end of Monday night's national championship loss to LSU, Simmons ran over to Clemson fans and the band in the stands and slapped their hands as he left the field.
He thanked head coach Dabo Swinney and defensive coordinator Brent Venables for helping him during college. But, he said, it was time for him "to take the next step in my journey."
Simmons is projected among the top players who'll be selected at the NFL draft next spring.
Warrant for Beckham rescinded
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A misdemeanor simple battery warrant for Cleveland Browns wide receiver and former LSU star Odell Beckham Jr. has been rescinded, the New Orleans Police Department confirmed Saturday.
The warrant was issued Thursday as video posted on social media appeared to show Beckham swatting a security officer's buttocks during LSU's locker room victory celebration after Monday night's college national championship game in the Superdome.
LSU players were seen smoking cigars — forbidden in the Superdome — in pictures from the post-game celebration. Authorities reportedly warned them they could face arrest.
In a 27-second video available on Twitter, a security officer is seen standing over an LSU player sitting on a locker room bench. The officer appears to be searching around the bench and pointing to the floor. He can be heard talking about a "burn mark" just before Beckham approaches him from behind and appears to swat his backside.
"The security officer in the incident involving Odell Beckham Jr. has decided to drop the charge," the department's public information office said in an email.
"Absent a complaining witness, this is not a case our office intends to pursue," Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro said in a statement.
Beckham has also come under scrutiny over his apparent cash payments to Tigers players on the field after the game.
Giants hire Garrett
NEW YORK (AP) — Jason Garrett is headed to the other side of the Giants-Cowboys rivalry.
New York announced Friday night that the former Dallas coach will join new coach Joe Judge's staff as the offensive coordinator.
The team also announced the hiring of Patrick Graham as the defensive coordinator and assistant head coach. Thomas McGaughey was retained by Judge as the Giants' special teams coordinator.
Garrett was told Jan. 5 he was not being brought back by the Cowboys after coaching the team for the previous 9 1/2 seasons. He took over in Dallas as the interim coach when Wade Phillips was fired halfway through the 2010 season and went 87-70, including the playoffs.
The 53-year-old Garrett had the club's second-longest tenure behind Pro Football Hall of Famer Tom Landry.
Dallas finished 8-8 for the fourth time under Garrett this season. The Cowboys opened 3-0 before dropping eight of 12 and losing control of their playoff fate. Dallas missed the playoffs six times in Garrett's nine full seasons.
His contract was expiring with the Cowboys, who instead turned to Mike McCarthy as coach.
