ON THE SIDELINES

NFL

Bucs oust

offensive coordinator,

5 other assistants

TAMPA, Fla. — Byron Leftwich is out as offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are shaking up their coaching staff after finishing with the only losing record Tom Brady has had in more than two decades as a NFL starter. The 43-year-old Leftwich was fired Thursday, three days after the Bucs were eliminated from the playoffs by the Dallas Cowboys and just two years removed from helping Brady win a record seventh Super Bowl in the quarterback’s first season with Tampa Bay. Five other assistant coaches were dismissed, too, while three others have decided to retire.

5 teams to play

in Germany, London

in 2023

The Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will each play international games during the NFL’s 2023 regular season. The Chiefs and Patriots will play in Germany. The Bills and Titans are the designated home teams for two games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, while the Jaguars will host a game at Wembley Stadium as part of their multi-year commitment to playing in the United Kingdom. Opponents, dates and times for the games will be released when the full schedule is announced later this year. There will be no international game in Mexico in 2023 due to renovations taking place in Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

GOLF

LIV Golf announces

TV partnership

with The CW network

Saudi-funded LIV Golf finally has a television arrangement. LIV says it has an agreement with The CW for its second season that starts in five weeks. The CW will broadcast the weekend coverage. The first round of the 54-hole events will be available for streaming on The CW app. LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman calls this a momentous deal. Various reports indicate The CW isn't paying a rights fee but will instead get revenue sharing. A TV deal was seen as critical for LIV Golf. It was streamed last year on the LIV website and YouTube.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Murray, Brooksby and Djokovic win

MELBOURNE, Australia — Andy Murray and Thanasi Kokkinakis have played deep into the night at the Australian Open until Murray emerged with a five-set victory that ended just after 4 a.m. They began playing on Thursday and finished on Friday at Margaret Court Arena before hundreds of enthusiastic spectators who remained. It was the second consecutive five-setter this week for three-time major champion Murray.

Jenson Brooksby has eliminated No. 2 seed Casper Ruud in four sets in the second round of the Australian Open. This upset comes a day after Mackenzie McDonald beat defending champion and No. 1 seed Rafael Nadal. So a pair of 20-something Californians have knocked out the top two players in the men’s bracket at Melbourne Park. The main beneficiary might be nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic. He won his second-round match Thursday night. Ruud was the runner-up at the French Open to Nadal last June and at the U.S. Open to Carlos Alcaraz last September. American men Michael Mmoh, Ben Shelton, J.J. Wolf and Tommy Paul also advanced. But the highest seeded man from the U.S., No. 8 Taylor Fritz, lost.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Antoine Davis

on scoring binge

at unheralded Detroit Mercy

DETROIT — Antoine Davis of Detroit Mercy is the nation’s leading scorer. He recently broke the Division I record for career 3-pointers. He now has 513 and could break the all-division record of 526 soon. Davis is also third on the all-time scoring list, just 18 points from becoming No. 2. After Detroit Mercy plays this Saturday at IUPUI, there is a good chance that only the late Basketball Hall of Famer Pete Maravich will be ahead of Davis on the NCAA all-time scoring list.

NBA

Tracking LeBron James'

pursuit of NBA record

A look at LeBron James' pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA's scoring record. Abdul-Jabbar has held the record since April 5, 1984. At his current rate of 29.8 points per game, with 284 points needed to pass Abdul-Jabbar, it would take James 10 more games to become the NBA's scoring leader. Assuming he does not miss any games, that makes the potential record-breaking game Feb. 7 at home against Oklahoma City.