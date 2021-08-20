ON THE SIDELINES

More reps for Lawrence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Urban Meyer wants to give Trevor Lawrence a heavier workload Monday night against the New Orleans Saints than he had a week ago, when he played two series against the Cleveland Browns in last week's preseason opener.

Still, Meyer has no plans to end the ongoing quarterback competition yet between Lawrence and Gardner Minshew, who have been sharing first-team reps in training camp.

For the quarterback competition to end, Lawrence has to win the job outright, and Meyer said that's not happened yet after Day 17 of training camp.

''As soon as that happens, we'll give him the ones reps — all the one's reps,'' Meyer said.

MLB to end Topps partnership

Major League Baseball is ending a 70-year relationship with trading card company Topps after signing a new partnership with a rival company.

The loss of the MLB partnership immediately scuttled a deal announced earlier this year that would have made Topps a publicly traded company.