ON THE SIDELINES

More reps for Lawrence
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Urban Meyer wants to give Trevor Lawrence a heavier workload Monday night against the New Orleans Saints than he had a week ago, when he played two series against the Cleveland Browns in last week's preseason opener.
Still, Meyer has no plans to end the ongoing quarterback competition yet between Lawrence and Gardner Minshew, who have been sharing first-team reps in training camp.
For the quarterback competition to end, Lawrence has to win the job outright, and Meyer said that's not happened yet after Day 17 of training camp.
''As soon as that happens, we'll give him the ones reps — all the one's reps,'' Meyer said.
MLB to end Topps partnership
Major League Baseball is ending a 70-year relationship with trading card company Topps after signing a new partnership with a rival company.
The loss of the MLB partnership immediately scuttled a deal announced earlier this year that would have made Topps a publicly traded company.
The special-purpose acquisition company Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II said Friday that its agreement to merge with Topps to take the company public was terminated by mutual agreement after it found out that MLB and the league's players' union would not be renewing their respective agreements with The Topps Co. when they come up for renewal at the end of 2025 and 2022, respectively.
ESPN reported on Thursday that it obtained a memo from the Major League Baseball Players Association that a company created by the sports merchandise company Fanatics that has yet to be named will be the exclusive licensee for baseball cards once its current licensing agreements expire at the end of next year. The Fanatics deal also includes the players' unions for the National Basketball League and the National Football League, ESPN reported.
Fanatics did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Injury ends Nadal's season
MADRID — The U.S. Open lost some more star power Friday — Rafael Nadal is gone, undone by a chronic foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the season.
His announcement further depletes the year's last major tennis tournament, with Roger Federer already out as well as last year's champion, Dominic Thiem.
Nadal's absence also clears one more possible hurdle for Novak Djokovic, who now resumes his bid for a calendar-year Grand Slam without one of his longtime rivals in the men's draw at Flushing Meadows.